LAKE MILLS -- Senior center Vivian Guerrero scored a game-high 20 points as the Lake Mills girls basketball team moved to 3-0, beating Fort Atkinson 65-36 in a nonconference game at LMHS on Thursday.
Senior center Kayla Will added 16, one point shy of a career high, as the L-Cats used stingy defensive early to build a lead before hitting shots in the second half to pull away.
"We were outstanding defensively in the first half and held their leading scorer (Taylor) Marquart to two points," Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. "We did a good job of shutting her down tonight. Our energy and effort was great defensively in the first half."
Points in the paint and effective rebounding were keys.
"(Vivian and Kayla) crashed the boards hard," Siska said. "Vivian got some points on nice drives. Kayla scored on post ups and putbacks. With our size and guard play, tonight was another team that tried packing the paint. Once you get a lead they space out and we got a lot of one-on-one stuff which is tough to defend."
Sophomore center Bella Pitta scored nine points, senior guard Taylor Roughen, senior wing Jade Pitta and senior wing Hannah Lamke each finished with seven points.
"We missed 11 shots within three feet of the basket and were 0-for-11 from 3 in the first half," Siska said. "We crashed the boards and had lots of second and third opportunities but couldn't get the ball in the basket. We played a lot better offensively in the second half. Hit some 3s and more of our layups. Our big focus right now is putting 36 minutes together and both ends of the floor."
Marquart entered the game averaging 17 points for the Blackhawks (0-4).
The L-Cats host Cambridge on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 65, FORT ATKINSON 36
Fort Atkinson 15 21 — 36
Lake Mills 24 41 — 65
FORT ATKINSON (fg ft-fta pts) — Belzer 1 0-0 2, Marquart 1 0-0 2, Wolfram 1 0-0 2, Staude 1 1-3 3, Kanters 2 2-2 6, Kohl 3 0-0 7, Nete 2 0-0 4, Jacobson 2 0-4 4, Cave 2 0-0 6. Totals 15 3-9 36.
LAKE MILLS — Roughen 3 1-3 7, A. Wollin 1 0-0 3, J. Pitta 2 3-4 7, Guerrero 6 3-4 15, Burling 0 1-2 1, Lamke 2 1-2 7, B. Pitta 4 1-2 9, Will 8 0-1 16. Totals 26 10-18 65.
3-point goals: FA 3 (Cave 2, Kohl 1); LM 3 (Lamke 2, A. Wollin 1). Total fouls: FA 16; LM 10.
