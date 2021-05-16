JOHNSON CREEK — Johnson Creek topped Palmyra-Eagle 13-5 and 11-3 in a Trailways South doubleheader on Saturday.
In game one, Bow Hartwig and Taylor Joesph both finished with three hits, two RBIs and two runs for the Bluejays. Levi Berres drove in two runs off two hits and scored twice.
Ryan Carpenter batted in three runs and homered for Palmyra-Eagle in its losing effort. Cameron Joyner pitched four innings, giving up two earned runs.
In game two, the Bluejays scored seven runs in the second to build an early advantage. Hartwig finished 2-for-2 and scored twice. Braden Walling drove in two runs and also scored twice. Isaac Hartz went 2-for-3 while scoring twice and batting in a run.
Braden Walling pitched three innings, allowing two hits and no runs while striking out five batters.
Game 1
JOHNSON CREEK 13, PALMYRA-EAGLE 5
Palmyra-Eagle 202 001 0 — 5 7 6
Johnson Creek 083 110 X — 13 18 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — PE: Joyner 4-10-2-2-1; JC: Hartwig 6-7-4-05.
Leading hitters — PE: Carpenter HR, Eddy 2x3; JC: Joseph 3x3 (2B), Hartwig 3x5, Hartz 2x4, Toebe 2x4, Berres 2x2, Owen 2x4, Olszewski (2x4).
Game 2
JOHNSON CREEK 11, PALMYRA-EAGLE 3
Palmyra-Eagle 000 30 — 3 4 2
Johnson Creek 470 00 — 11 7 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — PE: Taylor 3.1-2-0-1-0; JC: Walling 3-2-0-1-5.
Leading hitters — PE: Monty HR; JC: Hartwig 2x3 (2B), Hartz 2x3, Walling 2B, Owen 3B, Carpenter HR.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.