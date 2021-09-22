Luther Prep’s football team plays the last of three consecutive road games at Columbus in a Capitol Conference game on Friday at 7 p.m. in week six.
The Cardinals (4-1, 2-1 Capitol) were forced to forfeit against Walworth Big Foot last week because of situations surrounding COVID-19.
The Phoenix, who beat Horicon/Hustisford 44-7 last week, are also 4-1 overall and 2-1 in league games, one of four teams (Columbus, Lakeside Lutheran and Lake Mills) which sit a game behind first-place Lodi in the conference standings.
Columbus, which has a first-year coach in Andrew Selgrad, averages 32 points per game and has allowed 13 total points this season.
“They are physical up front and like to pound it on the ground,” Luther Prep football coach Justin Gregorius said. “They will throw it once in a while and are successful doing that also. We’ll need to be sturdy up front.”
Tailbacks Colton Brunell (9.3 yards per attempt on 70 carries with 11 touchdowns) and Andrew Pfeffer (8.2 yards per rush on 45 carries with six touchdowns) do most of the damage for a run-heavy, physical offense.
“They are hard-running, physical backs,” Gregorius said. “Those guys are tough to bring down and aren’t afraid of contact.”
Defensively Columbus has a physical line and a pair of stout tacklers at linebacker who clean plays up that get through the front, according to Gregorius.
Luther Prep will start senior Marcus Fitzsimmons at quarterback for the second week in a row in lieu of senior Brett Wieting, who was under center the first four games.
“Marcus will be our starter at quarterback again,” Gregorius said. “This will be a little different game and more physical than last week. Getting him more reps this week will make him more comfortable playing that position.”
Friday’s matchup features a pair of teams who lean heavily on their running attacks. The team which controls the clock and wins the turnover battle has a good chance at coming out on top.
“We need to be able to move the ball without turning it over while keeping it out of their hands,” Gregorius said.
“Columbus isn’t afraid to grind it out from a ball control standpoint. If we can keep possession, grind out yards and put up scores, that will be a good thing.”
