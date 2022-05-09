OSHKOSH — Rylie Collien scored two goals and Brielle Blome scored once in Hustisford/Dodgeland’s 3-0 Flyway Conference win over Lourdes Academy/Valley Christian on Friday.
HustisfordDodgeland (6-2, 4-2 in conference) opened the scoring at 22 minutes on Collien’s goal from Blome.
Blome collected the ball in the midfield and sent a through pass up to Collien, who touched it passed the defense on
the right side and fired a shot to the left post.
Blome scored just over two minutes later on assists from Collien and Claryssa Klentz.
Klentz sent a long ball up the right side to Collien, who touched ball over to Blome at mid goal from 8 yards out, where she knocked it in just to the left of the keeper.
Collien capped the scoring in the 51st minute on Aria O’Neil's assist.
O’Neil sent a long ball from the defensive third over the top to Collien, who headed over a defender and ran onto it and hit a low hard shot to the near post netting.
HD United took 12 shots on goal while holding Lourdes/Valley Christian (3-5-2, 2-4-1) to just six.
"It took us a little while to get used to the turf field but we did have a number of great opportunities early in the game on counter attacks that just missed,” Hustisford/Dodgeland girls soccer coach Otto Hopfinger said. "Lourdes is an aggressive team so we had to pick up our intensity to keep them from penetrating our defense. After we got the first goal on some extra effort by Rylie and a great pass from Brielle, our confidence grew and we were able to really put more pressure on their defense. Rylie repaid Brielle moments later with a great touch pass to
build the lead.
"The second half was also intense and when Aria sent a long ball from the defense Rylie make a spectacular play by heading the ball over the oncoming defender and running by her to knock in an insurance goal. Our defense played extremely well. Led by Aria and Rena (Harvey) in the middle and we had two defenders, Aria and Claryssa involved in the scoring which is always a plus.
"Our midfield was very active and did a lot of running on the wide field, and they never let Lourdes gain a big advantage in numbers up which really helped the defense as well. I was very happy with the entire team effort again and look forward to continued growth and improvement as we head into the meat of our schedule.”
Hustisford/Dodgeland plays at Luther Prep today at 4:30 p.m.
HD UNITED 3, LOURDES/VC 0
HD United 2 1 — 3
Lourdes 0 0 — 0
HD — Collien (Blome) 22:00
HD — Blome (Collien, Klentz) 24:20
HD — Collien (O’Neil) 50:30
Shots — HD 12, LVC 6
Saves — HD (Huncosky 5), LVC (Bauer 5)
