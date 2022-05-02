FOND DU LAC — Eliza Rabe’s goal in the first half proved to be the game-winner as Winnebago Lutheran Academy edged Hustisford/Dodgeland 2-1 in a Flyway Conference girls soccer match at the Fondy Soccer Complex on Thursday.
Siri Kuske scored the opening goal for WLA (4-3-1, 4-0-1 in conference). Rylie Collien scored the equalizer for Hustisford/Dodgeland (4-2, 2-2), but Rabe’s goal sent the Vikings to victory.
“By all rights this game could have ended in a 0-0 tie,” Hustisford/Dodgeland girls soccer coach Otto Hopfinger said. “Bad breaks accounted for all the goals. But WLA took advantage of one more bad break than we did and that was the difference in the game.
“All three goals could have been easily prevented but mis-touches or a mushy goal area allowed all three goals to be scored. We out shot the Vikings but couldn’t get the equalizer in the net. I thought we played very hard and besides the two breakdowns that led to goals we played outstanding defense.
“Our midfielders were controlling much of the game. We just need to keep working hard and hopefully the ball will bounce our way the next time we battle WLA possibly in regionals.
“Rylie tied the game up in the 1st half on a very long throw in that made it in right in front of the goal and a mis-clear deflection pushed it into net. Then 30 seconds before half time we had mis-clear and our keeper Jadyn (Huncosky) was coming out on it to grab it and got stuck in a mud hole on the way out and went down and their player knocked it in for the winning goal.
“We need to use this adversity to get stronger and tougher and keep working to improve and I have no doubt we will come out on top the next time.”
Hustisford/Dodgeland hosts Lomira for Parents’ Night on Tuesday.
