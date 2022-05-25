LOMIRA -- Lakeside Lutheran's boys golf team narrowly missed out on advancing at Tuesday's WIAA Division 2 regional at The Golf Club at Camelot in Lomira.
The Warriors shot 369 and placed fifth. Columbus shot 368 to nab the fourth and final sectional team spot.
Lakeside junior Brandon Kreutz survived a 3-for-1 playoff for the last individual spot after shooting 90. Kreutz made bogey on the first playoff hole while Warrior senior Will Popp and Jefferson sophomore Alek Kuykendall both made double bogeys.
Popp (90), sophomore Cooper Jensen (94) and senior Bear Deavers (95) also scored for Lakeside.
Luther Prep shot 391 and took eighth. Senior Malachi Neumann carded an 89 to secure an individual qualifying berth. Juniors Ethan Schmidt (95) and Sam DeBruin (101) and senior Titus Doletzky (106) also scored.
"It was a bit of a challenge in Lomira today, especially with the tricky and quick greens,” Luther Prep boys golf coach Alison Lindemann said. "It was fun getting the full team together one last time though. We will miss the seniors and all they brought to our program. Huge congratulations to Malachi Neumann who will be moving on to play sectionals in La Crosse next week."
Jefferson shot 402 and placed ninth. Kuykendall got off to a rough start, shooting 50 on the front nine before coming home in 40, and endured a two-hour wait for scores to come in to see if he would advance. Juniors Brandon Tully (99) and Dylan Dettman (103) and sophomore John Kraus (110) also scored.
"This was a great experience for all the guys not only competing at regionals but watching Alek during his playoff," Jefferson boys coach Jeff Schmidt said. "I know the guys will play a lot this summer and be ready next spring."
Lake Mills shot 425 and finished 10th. Senior Mathew Nelson shot 105, junior Mason Levake and senior Lukas Kleinfeldt shot 106s and junior Claudia Curtis shot 108.
Lomira junior Pierce Zimmel shot 7-over 78 to earn medalist honors by a shot.
The sectional will be held at La Crosse Country Club on Wednesday, June 1.
Team scores: Delafield St. John's Northwestern Academies 337, Whitewater 349, Lake Country Lutheran 351, Columbus 368, Lakeside Lutheran 369, Lomira 377, Mayville 383, Luther Prep 391, Jefferson 402, Lake Mills 425.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.