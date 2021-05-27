POYNETTE -- Luther Prep's boys and girls track and field teams competed in a Capitol Conference meet on Tuesday.
The Phoenix boys won 10 events.
Senior Jonathan Holtz won three events, taking the 100 meter dash in 11.55, the 400 in 52.19 and the long jump at 19 feet, 11 inches.
Junior Thomas Koelpin won the 200 in 24.04. Senior Matthew Hillmer won the 300 hurdles (42.32). The 800 relay team of Hillmer, Atticus Lawrenz, Lucas Holtz and Koelpin won in 1:37.40. The 1,600 relay team of Hillmer, Lawrenz, Lucas Holtz and Thomas Balge won in 3:39.65.
Junior Timothy Manning won the shot put (37-6). Sophomore Chuy Medina won the discus (113-5). Junior Esmay Drew won the high jump (5-10).
The Phoenix girls got an individual victory from freshman Jemma Habben in the 1,600 in 5:50.39 and won three relay events. The 400 relay team of Ciara Lamb, Corianna Lamb, Kiersten Dellar and Rene Taylor won in 55.42. The same group won the 800 relay in 1:55.86. The 1,600 relay team of Dellar, Ellie Backus, Taylor and Habben won in 4:30.50.
