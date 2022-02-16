JUNEAU — Josh Peplinski scored 15 points for Hustisford’s boys basketball team in a 64-43 Trailways East win over Dodgeland on Tuesday.
Hustisford (15-5, 10-2 in conference) led 35-19 at halftime, sparked by 11 points from Peplinski and six each from Gavin Thimm and Blake Peplinski.
Peplinski added seven assists and four steals for the Falcons. Andrew Maas had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Blake Peplinski added nine points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Thimm added eight points, five assists and four steals.
"Josh had a great game tonight, leading us in points, assists and steals and setting the tone with some great defense,” Hustisford boys basketball coach Otto Hopfinger said.
"They played a box on Gavin all night, so he used his teammates very well and created opportunities for them to score and they finished them. He was a great team player tonight and played his role well. Blake also stepped up with his penetration and distribution and was an animal on the boards as usual. Andy Maas had his second double-double in a row with 11 points and 10 boards, all inside.
"Our defense created our offense tonight. Everyone played well, but give Dodgeland credit. They were very scrappy and played hard. We are in a very good place as a team right now. Everyone is on the same page and believing in each other."
The Trojans picked up their scoring from recent games but were overmatched in the paint.
“They beat us up inside,” Dodgeland boys basketball coach Bill Otte said. "They got a lot of rebounds. They got a lot of looks inside. Josh had a good game. He hit a 3 form the perimeter and hit a couple other jump shots.
"Blake got some steals and layups. They did what a first place team should do tonight. Even when we got it to 11, they went on an 8-0 run and pushed it back up to 19.
They just ratcheted it up the defense. Their length was problematic for us tonight, too."
John Appenfeldt scored 10 points to lead Dodgeland (3-17, 0-12). Kowan Erstad added six rebounds for the Trojans. Dylan Raabe had two assists. Tristan Hahn had two steals.
“Appenfeldt was a 37 percent free throw shooter,” Otte said. “He’s been 18-of-28 lately including 8-of-11 tonight. He’s getting that stroke down right when we need him to."
On Friday, Hustisford travels to Oskhosh to take on Lourdes Academy in a first place showdown while Dodgeland plays at Valley Christian.
“I look forward to Friday night where we have a huge opportunity and I know we will give all we have,” Hopfinger said.
HUSTISFORD 64, DODGELAND 43
Hustisford 35 29 — 64
Dodgeland 19 24 — 43
Hustisford (fg ft-fta tp) — Schreiber 1 0-0 3, C. Peplinski 2 1-2 5, J. Peplinski 7 0-0 15, Newville 1 0-0 3, Thimm 4 0-0 8, Br. Peplinski 3 0-0 6, Stemper 2 0-0 4, Maas 4 3-4 11, Bl. Peplinski 4 1-2 9 Totals 26 5-8 64
Dodgeland (fg ft-fta tp) — Erstad 2 0-0 4, Brugger 3 0-0 7, Raabe 4 0-2 8, Wieloch 0 1-2 1, Bunkoske 3 0-0 9, Appenfeldt 1 8-11 10, Pickart 2 0-0 4, Stobb 0 0-1 0 Totals 15 9-16 43
Three-point goals — H (Schreiber, J. Peplinski, Newville), D (Brugger, Bunkoske 3)
Total fouls — H 14, D 12
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.