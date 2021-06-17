PALMYRA — Tony Jrolf drove in the go-ahead run as the Palmyra-Eagle baseball team edged Waterloo, 2-1, in a WIAA Division 3 regional final Wednesday at Palmyra-Eagle High School.
The second-seeded Panthers and the fifth-seeded Pirates played a scoreless game until the top of the sixth inning when Waterloo’s Reynol Limon flew out to center field to score a tagging Antonio Unzueta.
With one out in the bottom of the sixth inning, Casey Webber tied the game at 1-1 with a single, scoring Tyler Peardon. With Ryan Carpenter on third base, Jrolf singled on a fly ball to right field, scoring Webber.
Waterloo got two base runners on with two outs in the top of the seventh, but could not get any runs across to tie the game.
Carpenter pitched six innings for the Panthers, allowing four hits and one run. Carpenter also struck out four batters. Cameron Joyner pitched the final inning for Palmyra-Eagle.
Brody Tschanz pitched a complete-game for Waterloo, allowing six hits through six innings of work. He finished with eight strikeouts on 74 pitches.
The Panthers advance to take on top-seeded Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic in a sectional semifinal Tuesday in Random Lake.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 2, WATERLOO 1
Waterloo 000 001 0 — 1 5 1
Palmyra-Eagle 000 002 X — 2 6 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — W: Tschanz 6-6-2-0-8; PE: Carpenter 6-4-1-2-4.
Leading hitters — W: Tschanz 2x3 (2B); PE: Peardon 2x3.
