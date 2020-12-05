BARABOO -- Watertown's wrestling team opened the season with a 43-34 loss to Baraboo on Friday.
The Goslings won six out of the 12 matches wrestled, while giving up forfeits at 106 and 132 pounds.
Junior Walker Wichman, a two-time sectional qualifier, kicked off the dual with a pin in 3 minutes, 8 seconds at 138 pounds.
"Great opening match for him," Watertown wrestling coach RJ Dilcher said. "He got after his shots. We got great leadership out of him during that match and all the matches after that. He stood out to his coaching staff and his teammates."
Senior Kolten Blome, a returning state qualifier, won by fall just ahead of the first period buzzer at 160.
"He came out and took the guy down and cradled the guy up," Dilcher said. "He went to his specialty cradle and pinned him just in time."
Senior Brian Kronquist won by fall at 1:24.
"He's been working hard in practice," Dilcher said. "He was excited for this season to start. That showed in tonight's match. He came out with a lot of controlled energy. We're excited to see him work to get to the state tournament as a senior."
Senior Sait Hernandez scored two takedowns ahead of winning by fall at 1:29.
"Sait wrestled a really smart match," Dilcher said.
Senior Emilio Hernandez won by an 11-2 major decision at 120.
"He hit an excellent takedown in that one," Dilcher said. "He constantly works on his stances and works on his feet to improve. Great start to his senior year. We're looking for a lot out of him as he continues on."
Sophomore Oscar Wilkowski, another returning sectional qualifier, recorded Watertown's final victory, a fall in 1:27 at 126.
"He got a couple takedowns to start the match and got a pin," Dilcher said. "He came out with a lot of energy, which was great to see as well."
The two teams wrestled nine exhibition matches as well. Watertown won two of them.
"Being able to have these duals with COVID means we get lots of exhibition matches," Dilcher said. "Guys were not scared to wrestle a better guy. That was cool to see."
Watertown hosts Sauk Prairie for Senior Night next Friday. Varsity matches are slated to begin at 7 p.m.
"We have a super talented group of athletes," Dilcher said. "We have a group of freshmen who have done nothing but hard work throughout our practices. With kids having to wear masks, nobody complains. Everybody takes every day as if it's their last. It's so cool to watch. There could be a lot of complaining as there are a lot of rules, but our kids are just taking it in stride and impressing everybody that's working with them. Hats off to them. We just want to see them keep working hard."
BARABOO 43, WATERTOWN 34
106 - Oscar Ramirez (B) received forfeit
113 - Luke Turkington (B) dec. Finn Muligan (W) 6-2
120 - Emilio Hernandez (W) major dec. Alexis Winecke (B) 11-2
126 - Oscar Wilkowski (W) pinned Jacob Gaffney (B) at 1:27
132 - Connor Goorsky (B) received forfeit
*138 - Walker Wichman (W) pinned Vincent Tikkanen (B) at 3:08
145 - Talon Pichler (B) pinned Owen Zingler (W) at 3:47
152 - Brandon Jesse (B) pinned Kasey Logan (W) at 3:04
160 - Kolten Blome (W) pinned Carter Stapleton (B) at 1:59
170 - Brian Kronquist (W) pinned Braylon Owen (B) at 1:23
182 - Luke Statz (B) major dec. Braden Holleman (W) 12-2
195 - Bronson Schultz (B) pinned Tyler Haberstetzer (W at 1:08
220 - John Gunderson (B) pinned Obyron Lee (W) at 3:03
285 - Sait Hernandez (W) pinned Michael Byl (B) at 1:29
