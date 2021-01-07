WATERLOO — Craig Ward led all scorers with 23 points in Marshall’s 76-35 Capitol South win over Waterloo’s boys basketball team on Thursday.
Caleb Hager scored nine points to lead Waterloo (1-7, 0-2 in conference).
MARSHALL 76, WATERLOO 35
Marshall 40 36 — 76
Waterloo 15 20 — 35
MARSHALL (fg ft-fta pts) — Siedschlag 1 0-0 2; Collins 2 0-0 8; Lutz 2 3-4 7; Ward 8 4-4 23; Hornbee 1 0-0 2; Bello 1 0-0 3; Denniston 4 0-0 11; Grady 1 0-0 3; Peterson 1 0-0 2; Truschinski 4 6-8 15. Totals 15 11 13-16
WATERLOO — Hager 3 2-4 9; Hebner 3 0-0 6; Unzueta 1 0-0 3; Wolf 2 3-7 7; Christiansen 2 1-2 6; Wollin 1 0-0 2; Marshall 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 6-13 35.
3-point goals: M 11 (Collins 2, Ward 3, Bello 1, Denniston 3, Grady 1, Truchinski 1) ; W 3(Hager 1, Unzueta 1, Christiansen 1). Total fouls: M 12; W 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.