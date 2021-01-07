WATERLOO — Craig Ward led all scorers with 23 points in Marshall’s 76-35 Capitol South win over Waterloo’s boys basketball team on Thursday.

Caleb Hager scored nine points to lead Waterloo (1-7, 0-2 in conference).

MARSHALL 76, WATERLOO 35

Marshall 40 36 — 76

Waterloo 15 20 — 35

MARSHALL (fg ft-fta pts) — Siedschlag 1 0-0 2; Collins 2 0-0 8; Lutz 2 3-4 7; Ward 8 4-4 23; Hornbee 1 0-0 2; Bello 1 0-0 3; Denniston 4 0-0 11; Grady 1 0-0 3; Peterson 1 0-0 2; Truschinski 4 6-8 15. Totals 15 11 13-16

WATERLOO — Hager 3 2-4 9; Hebner 3 0-0 6; Unzueta 1 0-0 3; Wolf 2 3-7 7; Christiansen 2 1-2 6; Wollin 1 0-0 2; Marshall 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 6-13 35.

3-point goals: M 11 (Collins 2, Ward 3, Bello 1, Denniston 3, Grady 1, Truchinski 1) ; W 3(Hager 1, Unzueta 1, Christiansen 1). Total fouls: M 12; W 15.

