HUSTISFORD — Senior forward Rylie Collien scored two goals and senior forward Brielle Blome added one goal and two assists in Hustisford/Dodgeland’s 5-0 Flyway Conference win over Wayland Academy on Tuesday.
Senior midfielder Latticia Snyder opened the scoring in the fourth minute on Blome’s first assist.
Collien turned and sent a threw pass to Blome at mid goal 15 yards out. Blome took a shot which was heading for the left post which just got past the keeper and Snyder made a great run to the post and poked it in.
Less than a minute later, Collien scored her first goal on Blome’s second assist.
Blome sent a pass a perfectly timed pass through the defense. Collien ran it down, collected herself and sent a low, well placed shot to the left side netting.
Collien scored her second goal in the 19th minute off Riley Becker’s assist.
Becker sent a through ball to Collien. This time, Collien took it into the goal box on the right side and fired a hard shot to the upper 90 on the near
post past the keeper.
Sophomore midfielder Ally Feilbach gave HD United a 4-0 lead with a goal in the 54th minute. Sophomore defender Breanna Reinwald had the assist.
Reinwald won the ball near midfield and played it down the right side to Feilbach, who touched it forward almost to the end line and fired a high shot perfectly place into the left side netting.
Blome completed the scoring in the 56th minute on Feilbach’s assist.
Riley Becker took a corner kick from the left side and sent it through the box where Feilbach was waiting on the right side to pass it back into
the middle. Blome pounced on it and hammered a shot into the back of the net from four yards out.
Jadyn Huncosky made one save and Lila Nash made six for HD United (3-1, 2-1 in conference).
"I felt this was our best overall game so far this season,” Hustisford/Dodgeland girls soccer coach Otto Hopfinger said. "We played with intensity for 80 minutes.
"Wayland has some very aggressive players, and we did not allow them to gain an advantage. We played very tough.
"Defensively, we started a young group tonight with Aria ONeil being the only veteran and she was a rock in the middle. Wayland had a number of fast and aggressive players up front and our defense did not allow them any space.
"Claryssa Klentz, Jada Pieper, Breanne Reinwald all stepped up on the defensive line along with Chellie Hildebrandt.
"Offensively, We passed the ball very well tonight. Latticia and Riley worked together very well in the middle midfield and Ally had another outstanding game on the right side as well. Brielle
came to play with two assists to get us going early and a second half goal.
"Rylie was relentless all night and had numerous headers which just missed, along with a couple of early well placed goals which set the tone. She was very active and effective tonight. We had many great chances and kept the pressure on the Wayland defense the entire game.
"Everyone played tonight and contributed to the win."
Hustisford/Dodgeland hosts Central Wisconsin Christian on Tuesday.
HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 5, WAYLAND 0
Wayland 0 0 — 0
HD United 3 2 — 5
HD — Snyder (Blome) 3:24
HD — Collien (Blome) 4:05
HD — Collien (Becker) 18:27
HD — Feilbach (Reinwald) 53:36
HD — Blome (Feilbach) 55:58
Shots — W 1, HD 29
Saves — W (Mwai 6), HD (Huncosky 1, Nash 6)
