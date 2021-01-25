OAKFIELD — Junior forward Thomas Koelpin scored a team-high 11 points as the Luther Prep boys basketball team routed host Oakfield 67-40 on Monday.
Senior guard Elijah Shevey and junior guard Tom Balge added 10 apiece for the Phoenix (5-8).
Luther Prep built a 33-10 halftime edge and had 14 players score. Shevey scored all his points before the break while Balge and Koelpin scored eight points each in the first half. Senior forward Isaiah Schlomer contributed eight points.
For Oakfield (5-10), junior forward Ethan Glugla finished with 12 points.
The Phoenix host Lakeside Lutheran on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
LUTHER PREP 67,
OAKFIELD 40
Luther Prep 33 34 — 67
Oakfield 10 30 — 40
LUTHER PREP (fg ft-fta pts) — Shevey 3 2-2 10, Lawrenz 0 2-4 2, Schlomer 4 0-2 8, Balge 5 0-0 10, Guse 2 0-0 4, Fix 2 0-1 5, Heiman 1 0-0 3, Koelpin 5 0-0 11, Montgomery 2 0-0 4, Fitzsimmons 1 0-0 2, Borgwardt 0 2-4 2, Baumann 1 0-0 2, Kozinski 0 0-1 1, Hirsch 1 1-1 3. Totals 27 8-16 67.
OAKFIELD — Bass 3 1-5 7, Bijl 3 4-4 10, Stahmann 0 1-2 1, Topp 1 0-0 3, Fox 0 0-1 0, Volbright 1 0-0 2, Bigl 1 0-0 2, Glugla 3 5-8 12. Totals 13 12-25 40.
3-point goals: LP 5 (Shevey 2, Fix 1, Heiman 1, Koelpin 1); Oa 2 (Topp 1, Glugla 1). Total fouls: LP 20; Oa 16.
