JOHNSON CREEK — Senior forward Sy Otte had his fifth double-double in five games with a game-high 24 points and 15 rebounds to go with six assists to lead Dodgeland’s boys basketball team to a 65-43 win over Johnson Creek on Saturday afternoon.
Dodgeland (2-3) led 37-16 at halftime behind 16 points from Otte and all ten of Alex Nelson’s points.
“We pounded it inside to the bigs in the first half,” Dodgeland boys basketball coach Bill Otte said. “Twenty-eight of our points came from our bigs.”
John Appenfeldt added seven points and 13 rebounds. Caden Brugger added 11 points and four assists. Jace Christopherson also scored 11 points and finished with four steals. Dilan Fenner also had four steals.
Levi Berres led Johnson Creek (0-6) with 17 points. Isaac Hartz added 15.
Dodgeland hosts Waterloo tonight. Johnson Creek hosts Montello on Tuesday, Dec. 29.
DODGELAND 65, JOHNSON CREEK 43
Dodgeland. 37 28 — 65
Johnson Creek 16 27 — 43
Dodgeland (fg ft-fta pts) — Otte 9 6-7 24, Brugger 4 1-2 11, Christopherson 4 0-0 11, Fenner 1 0-2 2, Nelson 3 4-12 10, Appenfeldt 3 1-4 7 Totals 24 12-27 65
Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta pts) — Sullivan 0 1-2 1, Berres 6 2-2 17, Walling 1 1-2 3, Anton-Pernat 1 0-0 3, Hartz 6 0-0 15, Dy. Bredlow 2 0-0 4 Totals 16 4-6 43
Three-point goals —D (Brugger 2, Christopherson 3), JC (Berres 3, Anton-Pernat 1, Hartz 3)
Total fouls — D 8, JC 19
Fouled out — JC (Hartz, Dy. Bredlow)
