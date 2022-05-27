SOMERS — Dodgeland/Hustisford’s softball team won the program’s first regional championship by upsetting top-seeded Shoreland Lutheran 5-3 in the regional final on Thursday.
Dodgeland/Hustisford scored first in the fifth inning. Breanna Miller scored on a Taylor Justmann single.
DH scored two more in the sixth. Kira Schll scored on an Alexis Noble single, and Carley Nehls scored on Breanna Miller's fielder's choice .
Shoreland Lutheran scored after a triple by Grace Olson on a sac fly by Camryn Mulligan.
In the top of the seventh, DH scored two more runs. Olivia Passig reached on an error with one out. With two outs, Kira Schall hit an infield pop up to the pitcher, who dropped it advancing Passig to third.
Carley Nehls was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Alexis Noble hit a double to score Passig and Schall.
In the bottom of the seventh, Shoreland Lutheran led off with triple by Erin Borchardt who scored on Olivia Miller's single followed by another single by Alyssa Pavlovich.
Morgan Kehl closed the game out on the mound, catching a line drive and striking out two batters. She struck out the last batter looking with runners at the corners.
Noble finished 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs. Schall added two hits.
"We had some errors in the game but we overcame them, and played our best game of the year,” Dodgeland/Hustisford softball coach Michelle Biwer said.
“I am proud of their effort."
Dodgeland-Hustisford (9-12) travels to play either Racine Lutheran or Lake Country Lutheran on Tuesday.
