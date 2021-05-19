COLUMBUS — Trace Kirchberg had three hits including a home run and a triple as Columbus defeated Waterloo’s baseball team 9-2 on Tuesday.
Wyatt Peterson took the loss for Waterloo, allowing nine runs (four earned) on nine hits with five strikeouts and one walk over 4 2/3 innings. Brody Tschanz and Reynol Limon each hit a double for the Pirates.
COLUMBUS 9, WATERLOO 2
Waterloo 001 000 1 — 2 6 2
Columbus 150 030 x — 9 9 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Peterson (L; 4.2-9-9-4-5-1), Hush (1.1-0-0-0-1-0); C: Mobry (W; 5-1-1-5-2), Adam (2-1-1-1-1-2).
Leading hitters — W: Tschanz (2B), Limon (2B); C: Kirchberg 3x4 (HR, 3B), Schroeder 2x3, Uttech (2B).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.