BELLEVILLE — The Jefferson girls soccer team was defeated 9-0 in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal against top-seeded Sugar River Thursday at Belleville High School.

Belleville/New Glarus will play Edgerton in a regional final, while Jefferson — who came into the tournament as a No. 8 seed — end their 2021 campaign with a 1-10-0 record.

