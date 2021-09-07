COLUMBUS -- Lakeside Lutheran's volleyball team topped host Columbus 21-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-11 in a Capitol North game on Tuesday.
Senior outside hitter Lily Schuetz led the offense with 18 kills, also contributing a team-high 23 digs, and senior middle Ella DeNoyer added 17 kills for the Warriors (11-4, 2-0 Capitol).
Junior setter Olivia Bartels served a pair of aces and notched 48 assists. Junior middle Marissa Duddeck had four blocks and junior right side Jenna Shadoski blocked two shots. Senior defensive specialist Lydia Bilitz finished with 16 digs.
"Columbus started off the match playing well," Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. "They were picking up balls and hitting well. It took us a while to settle down and get into a groove. But I was proud of how the girls came back after a first set loss ready to battle.
"Ella DeNoyer was hitting really well tonight with a .535 average. Her experience allowed her to really read the defense and put the ball in their open spots. She knew when to hit the ball hard and when to place those tips. She finished the night with 17 kills and only two errors.
"Olivia Bartels also did a nice job setting. She had 101 set attempts with 48 of them being kills, which means she was really connecting and placing the ball in spots to give her hitters the best opportunity to score.
"Overall, we had some excellent team effort. While we are still working at consistently playing at a high level and controlling our errors, I can see improvement from match to match, and that's exactly what I want to see."
The Warriors host Lake Mills on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.
