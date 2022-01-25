MARSHALL — Junior wing Trey Lauber scored a team-high 18 points and junior guard Levi Birkholz scored 15 as Lakeside Lutheran’s boys basketball team won a nonconference game at Marshall 69-54 on Tuesday.
The Warriors (13-3) had a one-point edge at the break but pulled away quickly in the second period. The Cardinals’ Craig Ward, who scored 20 of his game-leading 30 points in the first half, didn’t score in the second half until there were six minutes left and scored several baskets late when the outcome was decided. Alex Reinke and Jameson Schmidt helped to shut Ward down in the second.
“He’s a heck of a player and kept them in it in the first half with 3s and 2s,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said of Ward.
“It wasn’t like we didn’t know he was there, but we lost him a couple times. We work on helpside defense and being in gaps. Kids off the ball collapsed to defend the paint. He then took advantage through dribble penetrations, skip passes or off screens. We couldn’t get to him and he’d knock it down.
“We allocated Schmidt and Reinke to guard Ward in three-minute intervals and told them ‘he has to work for everything.’
“For me as a coach when you have a defense buckle down and play, that’s gratifying. We got stops and then got out in transition. It went from a one-point game to six and then to double figures. You could really see the confidence in our guys eyes. They were playing well, took control of the game and never relinquished that in the second half.”
Lauber shook off a slow start to hit four 3-pointers, Birkholz added eight rebounds, six assists, junior forward Ethan Schuetz finished with nine points and junior guard Will Miller scored eight.
“I like how the team is playing and falling into a rhythm,” Jahns said. “Every single night we’re able to produce intensity. We’ve answered every call and challenge so far. Pleased with where we’re at right now.”
The Warriors play at Cambridge on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
