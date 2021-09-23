The logjam for second place in the Trailways should clear up a bit when Johnson Creek hosts Randolph for homecoming on Friday.
Both teams enter the game with 2-1 conference records. The Rockets (3-2 overall) blasted Deerfield 56-8 last week, while the Bluejays (4-1) are looking to bounce back from a 36-28 loss to Cambria-Friesland.
“They are well coached,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said of Randolph. “Tom Chase does a great job and they have had a great run the last couple of years.”
The Rockets run a flex bone offense featuring quarterback Nate Kok (415 yards passing), running back Traiton Lininger (445 rushing) and receivers Sam Greiger (271) and Travis Alwin (131).
“Alvin moved from guard to tight end this year,” Wagner said. “He’s 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds. He’s a middle linebacker as well who is all over the field. He’ll play next year at the next level. Greiger is another tall receiver at 6-4, 170. They want ball control with the flex bone and to run veer against us like they’ve done most of the year. They have decent size up front. They are similar to C-F in regards to physicality.”
Randolph plays a 4-3, cover 4 defense.
“I’ll be interested to see when we go spread how they will adjust to our trips look,” Wagner said. “Alvin is their leading tackler. He’s been a mainstay at linebacker the last three years. They have a solid team. We knew we could have a tough stretch after St. John’s with Cambria and Randolph and then Lourdes.
“After watching film from last week, we didn’t play bad, but we just didn’t make plays, we just didn’t make plays on defense. We scored every time we had the ball but one time when we beat ourselves. It came down to who made the least mistakes. Every team we play from here on in is going to be a dogfight. We’ve got four games left. We’ll take them one at a time. Our total focus is on Randolph. I hope we can get a couple more wins and maybe win out, and then we’ll see where we are at.”
WHITEWATER
AT JEFFERSON
Jefferson’s football team hosts Whitewater in an RVC game for Homecoming on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Eagles (2-2, 1-2 RVC) are looking to snap a two-game slide while the Whippets (1-4, 0-3) enter on a four-game skid.
Whitewater welcomed 6-foot-3, 215-pound senior quarterback Brock Grosinske back to the fold last week after a multi-game absence.
“They are going to shutgun and we expect a 50-50 mix between run and pass,” Jefferson football coach Steve Gee said. “Grosinske’s a talented kid. We always prepare for the scheme. There’s one or two players you prepare for. In the end, you prepare for the scheme and we’ll continue to do that this week.”
Jefferson, which won this spring’s meeting 43-0, expects to see a mix between odd and even man fronts against its Wing T offense.
“They are going to mix it up like Edgewood did last week,” Gee said. “That’s a good way to make us make adjustments at the line. This week in practice, we’ll rep up a couple different looks and be ready to go regardless of what they want to throw at us.”
This marks the first occasion since 2019 that Eagle players will get to enjoy all that a Homecoming week entails.
“In some ways, it’s going to be brand new,” Gee said. “The younger guys will follow the lead of the seniors with activities and the pep rally during the week. We anticipate guys are going to be excited about this because it’s something we haven’t had the chance to do for a while.”
BELOIT TURNER
AT LAKE MILLS
The Lake Mills football team looks to extend its win streak to three games with a home Capitol Conference game versus Beloit Turner on Friday at 7 p.m.
The L-Cats (3-2, 2-1 Capitol) have won a pair of down-to-the-wire games the past two weeks, knocking off Luther Prep in double overtime in week four before last week’s game-winning two-point conversion caught by junior wide receiver JP Rguig with less than two minutes to go in a 14-13 victory at Lakeside Lutheran.
Lake Mills played its first turnover-free game of the season last week.
“We did a good job last week of taking care of the ball and we have to continue to do that,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “It’s been about us. We tell the guys that in practice. It’s always been about us. It’s about how we play and execute on both sides. We have to play physical on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. Have to establish the line of scrimmage and limit the explosive plays. If we do that, we should have a good day.”
The Trojans (2-3, 0-3) lost 24-6 at Lodi last week, extending their losing streak to three games.
Quarterback Sean Fogel has a 45 percent completion rate and 800 passing yards this season, throwing seven touchdowns against one interception.
In the backfield, Camben Combs and Connor Hughes both average over five yards per carry and have combined for nine rushing touchdowns.
“They are athletic, fast and physical,” Huber said. “They fly to the football on defense. Combs is a good running back and they have several good athletes they will throw it up to on the outside. Overall, a pretty solid football team.”
LODI AT LAKESIDE
Lakeside Lutheran’s football team welcomes first-place Lodi to town for a Capitol Conference game on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Warriors (2-3, 2-1 Capitol) came up a play short during Friday’s 14-13 home loss in the Slider Bowl to Lake Mills.
The Blue Devils (5-0, 3-0) beat Beloit Turner 24-6 last week and average 36 points per game despite losing stud tailback Lucas Heyroth in the season-opener.
“They’ve got a huge offensive line and their run-to-pass ratio is about 2 to 1,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. “They are a power-running team.”
Tailbacks Jaylen Montgomery, who averages 147 yards per game and has seven touchdowns, and Kylar Clemens, who has three TDs and 182 rushing yards on 25 carries, carry much of the load out of the backfield
QB Keegan Fleischman has a 49 percent completion rate, 391 passing yards, seven touchdowns, three interceptions and two rushing scores.
The Blue Devils have shown primarily a 3-4 look defensively.
“They’ve played a 3-4 most of the time this year, but we’ll also prepare for a 3-3 and a 4-3,” Bauer said. “They are very athletic and aggressive. We’ll have to be able to sustain a running game. The linebackers and defensive backs are outstanding.”
Lakeside sophomore quarterback Kooper Mlsna, who made his first career start last week, will be under center again, facing a Lodi group that is ranked third in the Division 4 Coaches Poll.
“We’re hoping we can build on the progress we made last week,” Bauer said. “We’ll try to expand the playbook a bit this week for the young QB. There will be no margin for error.”
PALMYRA-EAGLE AT WATERLOO
Waterloo hosts winless Palmyra-Eagle on Friday.
The Pirates (3-2, 1-2 in conference) seek their second conference win after a 15-14 loss at Marshall last week. Senior running back Eugene Wolff is the second leading rusher in the conference wiht 919 yards. Sophomore receiver Trevor Firari leads the ESC in receiving yardage with 368 yards.
Palmyra-Eagle (0-5, 0-3) counters with quarterback Chance Scheel, who is second in the league in passing with 657 yards.
MARSHALL
AT DODGELAND
Marshall (5-0, 3-0 in conference) shares the ESC lead with Markesan following a 15-14 win over Waterloo on Friday. Senior quarterback Craig Ward had a quiet game against the Pirates, but leads the league in passing with 812 yards. Canon Siedschlag (276 yards) and Cole Deniston (231) are his primary targets. Running backs Matthew Motl (392 yards) and Bryce Frank (301 yards) give the Cardinals similar balance on the ground.
Senior running back Caden Brugger is third in the league in rushing for Dodgeland (538 yards).
BIG FOOT
AT HUSTICON
Horicon/Husitsford hosts Big Foot in a Capitol Conference game on Friday in Hustisford.
Big Foot (2-4, 1-2) earned its first league win when Columbus was forced to forfeit last week due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The Chiefs instead scheduled Adams-Friendship and lost 22-14. They are capable of scoring as evidenced by a 51-44 Week 3 loss at Lakeside Lutheran.
Quarterback Basil Demco is a dual threat with 492 passing yards and 353 rushing yards. Jax Hertel leads the ground attack with 593 yards. Alex Schmitz has 293 yards receiving.
Husticon (0-5, 0-3) has had some success in the pass game, with quarterback Carter Schwartz (400 passing yards) and receivers Blake Peplinski (175) and Nathan Spoerl (104) leadings the way.
