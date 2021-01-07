EAST TROY — Two early pins were not enough to build off of for the Jefferson wrestling team as the Eagles fell to host East Troy, 54-24, in a Rock Valley Conference dual on Thursday.
The Trojans captured the first win of the day at 182 pounds, but the Eagles responded with pins at 195 and 220 pounds. Aaron Heine found a fall at 195, while Brady Lehman pinned his opponent at 220 pounds.
Jefferson received forfeits at 106 pounds and 120 pounds. The 120-pound forfeit would be the last points of the night for the Eagles as the Trojans won the final seven matches of the dual.
The Eagles host Whitewater on Jan. 14 starting at 7 p.m.
