BARABOO — Watertown’s girls swim team was defeated by Baraboo 135-34 on Tuesday.

Katie Johnson earned a second place finish in the 100 freestyle in 1 minute, 2.83 seconds.

Watertown’s 200 medley relay team of junior Raigan Good, freshman Caty Kaczmarek, Johnson and freshman Rae Heier placed third in 2:08.68. Kaczmarek added a third place finish in the 100 butterfly in 1:12.90.

The 200 freestyle relay team of sophomore Kazina Olesya, junior Maura Prochaska, senior MaKayla Galecki and junior Hailey Mauel took third in 2:02.15. The 400 freestyle relay team of Johnson, Kaczmarek, Mauel and Heier finished third in 4:17.49.

Watertown hosts Fort Atkinson on Tuesday.

