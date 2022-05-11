EmmaJo Peck threw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and just walks as Columbus shut out Luther Prep’s softball team 14-0 in five innings on Tuesday at LPS.

Columbus improved to 14-3 and 5-3 in the Capitol North. Luther Prep slipped to 1-10 and 0-7.

"Columbus is a great team,” Luther Prep assistant softball coach Marty Pagel said. “Our hats are off to them. We will put this game behind us and focus on a great weekend of softball.”

Luther Prep travels to play Lodi on Friday.

COLUMBUS 14, LUTHER PREP 0

Columbus 533 30 — 14 13 0

Luther Prep 000 00 — 0 0 4

WP: Peck

LP: E. Bortulin

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C (Peck 5-0-0-0-11-2), LP (E. Bortulin 3-11-11-5-0-4, M. Eckl 2-2-3-1-0-3)

Leading hitters — C (Meyers 2x2, Voleskey 2x2, Peck 2B, Adam 2x2, Walker 2B, Hayes 2x2, 2B (2)

