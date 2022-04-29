COLUMBUS — The L-Cats knew trying to win consecutive conference titles was not going to be easy.
That quest hit its first bump in the road on Thursday as Columbus upended the visiting Lake Mills softball team 8-5 in a Capitol North contest, handing the L-Cats their first loss.
The Cardinals scored five times in the fifth on four singles, also taking advantage of a pair of errors to go ahead 8-5. The L-Cats (10-1, 5-1 Capitol North) went down in order against Columbus starter EmmaJo Peck, who allowed four earned runs on 10 hits, striking out four, in seven frames to earn the victory, in the sixth and seventh innings.
Lake Mills starter Avery Chilson took the loss, allowing eight runs (three earned) on 12 hits with three strikeouts in six frames.
The L-Cats’ Tessa Kottwitz opened the game with a single and scored to make it 1-0. Taylor Wollin then added an RBI single. Haydenn Sellnow plated a run with a single in the fourth and Payton Quest gave Lake Mills a 5-1 lead with a two-run single later in the inning.
The Cardinals got two runs on a single by Dakota Volesky, who was 4-for-4, in the fourth before tying it up on Lily Walker’s single in the fifth. Alise Hayes’ two-out, two-run single to right gave the Cardinals the lead for good.
Emily Wollin, Kottwitz and Quest all had two-hit games and Sellnow scored twice.
COLUMBUS 8, LAKE MILLS 5
Lake Mills 200 300 0 — 5 10 2
Columbus 100 250 x — 8 12 1
Leading hitters — LM: Kottwitz 2x3, Quest 2x4, E. Wollin 2x3 (2B); C: Peck 2x4 (2B), Hayes 2x4, Volesky 4x4, Walker 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — LM: Chilson L; 6-12-8-3-1-3; C: Peck 7-10-5-4-2-4.
WATERLOO 15, MARSHALL 3
WATERLOO — Abbie Gier hit two of the Waterloo softball team’s four home runs in a 15-3 home Capitol South victory against Marshall on Thursday.
Kamden Fitzgerald and Ava Jaehnke also hit homers for the Pirates (6-4).
Gier homered twice in a nine-run third inning, hitting a two-run shot to center with no outs and a three-run shot to center with two outs, upping the lead to 15-2. Jaehnke also hit a three-run homer in the frame. Fitzgerald’s three-run to center in the second made it 6-1.
Pirates starter Grace Marty struck out seven and allowed two earned runs on four hits in four innings to earn the decision. Marty and Katrina Freund both had three-hit games offensively.
WATERLOO 15, MARSHALL 3
Marshall 101 01 — 3 4 4
Waterloo 069 0x — 15 16 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — M: Rateike L; 2.2-13-15-6-1-2, Brodbeck 1.1-3-0-0-0-0; W: Marty W; 4-4-2-2-7-3; Schneider 1-0-1-1-4-3.
Leading hitters — M: Mender 2x3, Jesberger (2B); W: Jaehnke 2x3 (2B, HR), Freund 3x3 (2B), Gier 2x3 (2 HR), Marty 3x3, Huebner 2x3, K. Fitzgerald (HR).
JEFFERSON 4, EVANSVILLE 0
EVANSVILLE — Ashlyn Enke threw a no-hitter with 15 strikeouts and the Jefferson softball team beat host Evansville 4-0 on Thursday in a Rock Valley game.
Enke, a freshman who threw a perfect game versus East Troy on April 16, walked one and threw 64 of her 87 pitches for strikes en route to working all seven innings.
“When it’s cold and windy, that makes it tough on hitters,” Jefferson softball coach Mark Peterson said. “Ashlyn threw strikes and threw hard. She mixed in her change up effectively to get some of those 15 strikeouts.”
The Eagles (10-1 overall and RVC) gave Enke the lead from the get-go as senior Savannah Serdynski led off the game with a single and scored on a grounder by freshman Breleigh Mengel, who added a sacrifice fly in the third and an RBI single in the fifth to make it 3-0. Senior Aidyn Messmann singled with two down in the sixth, scoring senior Abby Helmink, for the final margin.
The Blue Devils had two runners aboard with one out in the seventh before consecutive strikeouts by Enke ended it.
Sophomore Lily Fairfield, freshman Hildie Dempsey and Enke all had two-hit games for the Eagles, who have won seven straight games, and Serdynski scored twice.
Evansville’s Haley Ross allowed four earned on 10 hits in seven frames, walking three and striking out two, in the loss.
“One through nine in the order, we have to hit it better,” Peterson said. “We were getting jammed and had too many easy outs. We’ve got to score more than four runs.
“Cold conditions make it tough. We have to have better at bats though. Ross did a good job of throwing strikes and working the ball in. We have to do a better job adjusting the second and third time through the order.”
The Eagles host Fort Atkinson today at 5 p.m. at Riverfront Park.
JEFFERSON 4, EVANSVILLE 0
Jefferson 101 011 0 — 4 10 0
Evansville 000 000 0 — 0 0 0
Leading hitters—J: Lily Fairfield 2x3 (3B), Hildie Dempsey 2x4 (2B), Allie Hess (2B), Ashlyn Enke 2x3.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—J: Enke (W, 7-0-0-0-15-1); E: Haley Ross (7-10-4-4-2-3).
