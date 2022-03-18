Hustisford senior point guard Gavin Thimm was voted the Player of the Year in Trailways East all-conference boys basketball voting held recently. Thimm led the league in scoring with 21.8 points per game.
Thimm was one of three Falcons recognized. Senior forward Blake Peplinski made the second team. Senior forward Josh Peplinski received honorable mention.
In addition to averaging 21.8 points per game to lead the conference in scoring, Thimm was third in the league in assists per game (3.7).
Blake Peplinski led the conference in rebounds per game (11.4) and assists per game (5.0). He also averaged 7.6 points per game.
Josh Peplinski averaged 8.6 points per game, the second highest average for the Falcons.
Representing Dodgeland on the all-conference team were senior guard Caden Brugger, who made the second team, and senior center John Appenfeldt, who received honorable mention.
Brugger led the Trojans in scoring average (11.1 points per game) and assists (2.1 per game) and was second on the team in rebounds (6.4 per game). Appenfeldt led the Trojans in rebounding (7.7 per game) and was second on the team in scoring average (9.9 points per game) and assists (1.7 per game).
Oakfield won the Trailways East with a 12-2 record, followed by Hustisford and Lourdes each at 11-3, Central Wisconsin Christian and Horicon each at 8-6, Wayland at 4-10 and Dodgeland and Valley Christian each at 1-13.
