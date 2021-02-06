JANESVILLE — Angelo Rizzo scored 24 points and Marshaun Harriel added 21 to lead Janesville Craig to a 78-68 nonconference win over the visiting Luther Prep boys basketball team on Friday.
Craig led by six at half before pulling away in the second half. The Cougars hit nine 3-pointers, including three each by Rizzo and Hayden Halverson.
"Harriel is a quick guard and their whole offense revolves around the dribble drive and kick," Luther Prep boys basketball coach Nate Kieselhorst said. "We tried to stay in front of Harriel. He found open guys, found open shots himself and created. Rizzo hit his threes 3s in the second half. They had set plays off double and triple screens. Our guys didn't hedge out. When he hit those 3s that opened things up. He's a complete player too. We knew those were the two guys we needed to contain."
The Phoenix (6-10) knocked down 10 shots from the 3-point line. Junior guard Tom Balge (16 points) and senior guards Luke Fix (15) and Elijah Shevey (14) and senior forward Marcus Fitzsimmons (14) all scored in double-figures.
"In the first half, the guys were very competitive," Kieselhorst said. "We knew they were going to come out aggressive in the second half. They hit three 3s in a row and we were already down 15. Give our guys credit, they just kept chipping away. Craig was never really able to take starters out. With two minutes to go, we had it down to 10. A big part of that is Shevey and Fix, they were hot from behind the 3-point line that helped a great deal to get us back in the thick of things.
"Nick Montgomery did a good job facilitating with the ball. He got the ball on the block and had four first-half assists. That was very helpful to keep us in the game."
Fix nailed five 3-pointers and Shevey hit three. The tandem combined to shoot 8-for-10 from beyond the arc.
Rizzo (6-for-7) and Harriel (3-for-4) were solid at the stripe to close it out for the Cougars (7-12).
Luther Prep travels to face Edgerton on Monday at 7:15 p.m.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 78,
LUTHER PREP 68
Luther Prep 31 37 — 68
Janesville Craig 37 41 — 78
LUTHER PREP (fg ft-fta pts) — Shevey 5 1-2 14; Lawrenz 1 0-0 2; Balge 6 4-4 16; Guse 0 1-3 1; Fix 5 0-0 15; Koelpin 1 1-2 4; Montgomery 1 0-1 2; Fitzsimmons 5 3-3 14. Totals 24 10-15 68.
JANESVILLE CRAIG — DeValk 2 1-1 5; Harriel 8 5-7 21; Bertagnoli 1 2-3 5; Brown 3 2-2 8; DeGraas 2 0-0 6; Halverson 3 0-0 9; Rizzo 8 5-8 24. Totals 27 15-21 78.
3-point goals: LP 10 (Shevey 3, Fix 5, Koelpin 1, Fitzsimmons 1); JC 9 (Bertagnoli 1, DeGraas 2, Halverson 3, Rizzo 3). Total fouls: LP 16; JC 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.