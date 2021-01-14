JUNEAU - Horicon won 10 out of 12 matches wrestled and defeated Dodgeland 57-12 on Thursday.
Braxton Kohn (126 pounds) and Louis White (220) won by fall for Dodgeland. In the match of the night, Horicon's Brady Elvers defeated Dodgeland's Andrew Benzing by a 3-1 decision in Sudden Victory-1.
HORICON 57, DODGELAND 12
106 — Mason Holl (H) received forfeit
113 — Double Forfeit
120 — Xander Berthold (H) received forfeit
126 — Braxton Kohn (D) pinned Brady Groenewold (H) at 3:05
132 — Austin Zamorano (H) pinned Garrett Clark (D) at 2:29
138 — Ethan Johnson (H) pinned Joey Stocks (D) at 5:31
145 — Cayden Reinwald (H) received forfeit
152 — Alex Krumholz (H) received forfeit
160 — Ben Eberle (H) received forfeit
170 — Double Forfeit
182 — Brady Elvers (H) dec. Andrew Benzing (D) SV-1 3-1
195 — Josh Thomsen (H) received forfeit
220 — Louie White (D) pinned Shayne Fluhr (H) at 0:17
285 — Cole Nicolaus (H) received forfeit
