JUNEAU - Horicon won 10 out of 12 matches wrestled and defeated Dodgeland 57-12 on Thursday.

Braxton Kohn (126 pounds) and Louis White (220) won by fall for Dodgeland. In the match of the night, Horicon's Brady Elvers defeated Dodgeland's Andrew Benzing by a 3-1 decision in Sudden Victory-1.

HORICON 57, DODGELAND 12

106 — Mason Holl (H) received forfeit

113 — Double Forfeit

120 — Xander Berthold (H) received forfeit

126 — Braxton Kohn (D) pinned Brady Groenewold (H) at 3:05

132 — Austin Zamorano (H) pinned Garrett Clark (D) at 2:29

138 — Ethan Johnson (H) pinned Joey Stocks (D) at 5:31

145 — Cayden Reinwald (H) received forfeit

152 — Alex Krumholz (H) received forfeit

160 — Ben Eberle (H) received forfeit

170 — Double Forfeit

182 — Brady Elvers (H) dec. Andrew Benzing (D) SV-1 3-1

195 — Josh Thomsen (H) received forfeit

220 — Louie White (D) pinned Shayne Fluhr (H) at 0:17

285 — Cole Nicolaus (H) received forfeit

