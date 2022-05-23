Free bases cost Watertown’s baseball team once again in a Badger Conference rematch with Monona Grove on Friday at Washington Park.
Monona Grove (13-8) scored four runs on just one hit in the third inning. Watertown starter Ayden Schauer walked two batters and hit three during the rally. James Cullison’s two-run single with the bases loaded was the only hit in the inning.
First baseman John Clifford helped the Goslings escape the nightmare inning when he climbed the ladder to snare a line drive for the third out.
Watertown (13-9) responded with two runs in the fourth inning. Evan Sellow led off with an infield hit and advanced to third on Brady Martin’s double to center. Schauer drove in Sellnow with a ground ball single. Martin scored when Taylor Walter grounded into a fielder’s choice.
The Silver Eagles tacked on an insurance run in the fifth, and MG’s pitchers did the rest. Starter Jackson Hewitt worked out of a jam in the fifth. With runners at the corners and two away, Martin was thrown out attempting to steal second.
The Goslings stranded two more runners against Hewitt in the sixth, then stranded two against reliever Mac Vesperman in the seventh.
“I thought Monona Grove played very well defensively, pitched well and made the most of their opportunities in their big inning,” Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said. “I still like where we are at and I am looking forward to seeing what these guys can do over the next few weeks.”
Watertown hosts Fond du Lac on Friday and Mukwanago on Saturday to close out the regular season.
WATERTOWN 5, MONONA GROVE 2
Monona Grove 004 010 0 — 5 8 0
Watertown 000 200 0 — 2 10 2
WP: Hewitt
LP: Schauer
Monona Grove (ab-r-h-rbi) — D. Connor 1-1-0-0, Evans 3-0-0-0, Tourtillott 3-1-1-0, Cullison 4-1-2-2, Vesperman 3-1-1-0, Hewitt 4-0-2-0, Guidici 3-0-0-1, Rivera 3-0-2-1, K. Connor 3-0-0-0, Verhage 3-0-0-0 Totals 30-5-8-4
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Gates 4-0-2-0, Sellnow 4-1-1-0, Martin 3-1-2-0, Schauer 4-0-2-1, T. Walter 3-0-0-1, Clifford 3-0-0-0, Kehl 2-0-1-0 Pfeifer 1-0-0-0, Lee 1-0-0-0, N. Walter 1-0-0-0, Hinkes 0-0-0-0, Lehman 3-0-2-0 Totals 29-2-10-2
2B — MG (Hewitt, Rivera), W (Martin)
Pitching — HO: Hewitt (MG) 8 in 6, Vesperman (MG) 2 in 1, Schauer (W) 3 in 3, Lee (W) 4 in 3, Gates (W) 1 in 1. R: Hewitt (MG) 2, Vesperman (MG) 0, Schauer (W) 4, Lee (W) 1, Gates (W) 0. SO: Hewitt (MG) 4, Vesperman (MG) 1, Schauer (W) 1, Lee (W) 3, Gates (W) 1. BB: Hewitt (MG) 2, Vesperman (MG) 0, Schauer (W) 2, Lee (W) 1, Gates (W) 1
