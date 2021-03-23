JEFFERSON — The Eagles won their second consecutive match for the first time this season with a 25-17, 25-18, 25-20, victory over visiting Middleton on Monday.
“Our momentum from last game carried into this one,” Jefferson volleyball coach Kaley Jacobson Spiegel said. “Our serving was very competitive which took them out of their system consistently and our offense was the most balanced it’s been this year.”
Mackenzie Thom finished with a team-high 10 kills, while Savannah Serdynski paced the offense with 20 assists. Thom also finished with a team-best seven aces and Presley Biwer collected 10 digs in the win.
“The girls are learning to make adjustments quicker and their confidence in themselves and with each other continues to grow,” Jacobson Spiegel said. “It’s exciting to see how far they’ve come from our first game and we still have a few more games to grow.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.