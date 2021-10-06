Watertown senior Raigan Good swims the second leg of the 200 freestyle relay during a dual meet against Stoughton at the Riverside Middle School pool on Tuesday. Good’s 200 freestyle team placed second, while her 400 freestyle team won to help clinch an 88-80 win over the Vikings.
Watertown junior Olesya Kazina swims the third leg of the 200 freestyle relay during a dual meet against Stoughton on Tuesday at the Riverside Middle School pool. The Goslings finished second in this event and went on to win the meet 88-80.
A strong showing in the final two events lifted Watertown’s girls swim team to an 88-80 victory over Stoughton at the Riverside Middle School pool on Tuesday,
The teams were tied at 69-69 through nine events. The Goslings outscored the Vikings 9-7 in the 100 breaststroke with sophomores Addie Schuch (second, 1 minutes, 21.98 seconds) and Caty Kaczmarek (third, 1:22.55) and junior Olesya Kazina (fourth, 1:30.50) providing the points.
In the final event, Watertown’s 400 freestyle relay teams clinched the win with first and third place finishes, outscoring Stoughton 10-4. The A relay team of seniors Hailey Mauel, Raigan Good and Maura Prochaska and sophomore Rae Heier winning by 1.62 seconds in 4:12.01. The B relay team of freshman Lily Sisulak, sophomore Justine Acker and juniors Avelina Jacob and Ava-Lynn Clyde took third in 4:48.06.
The Goslings opened the meet with a 1-2 finish in the 200 medley relay. Kaczmarek, Schuch, Heier and Kazina won in 2:07.71 while Acker, freshman Ava Otto, Clyde and Jacob took second in 2:30.29.
Prochaska and Good took second and third, respectively, in the 200 freestyle in 2:20.08 and 2:27.71. Kazina placed third in the 200 individual medley in 3:03.70.
Mauel finished second in the 50 freestyle in 29.21. Heier placed second in the 100 butterfly in 1:10.63 and won the 100 freestyle in 1:00.33. Prochaska finished second in the 100 freestyle in 1:04.06.
Senior Nicole van Zanten won the 500 freestyle in 6:34.28 while Schuch placed third in 6:50.59.
The Goslings took second and third in the 200 freestyle relay. The A team of Kaczmarek, Good, Kazina and Prochaska was second in 1:56.93 while the B team of juniors Emma Harper and Maggie Woerishofer, Clyde and van Zanten took third in 2:09.27.
Jacob placed second in the 100 backstroke while Harper finished third in 1:25.33.
