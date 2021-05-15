Watertown beat down Monona Grove early in an 11-run road victory on Tuesday.
Landing the knockout punch took a little longer in the rematch at Washington Park on Friday.
Watertown junior Ayden Schauer and MG starter Hayden Echols were locked in a scoreless duel through 4 1/2 innings before the Goslings finally broke through with two runs in the fifth. The Goslings broke the game open with five runs in the sixth and completed the Badger South sweep over the Silver Eagles with a 7-1 victory.
"I thought their pitcher did a great job of keeping us off balance,” Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said. "These guys have seen him in Legion ball. They’ve seen him as JV players. He’s not overpowering, but he did a great job keeping us off balance early. We were able to execute some stuff in the fifth and got a couple runs there and then (put it away) in the sixth.”
Connor Lehman continues to be a spark plug for Watertown’s offense. The junior second baseman led off the bottom of the fifth with a line drive single to right and junior right fielder Nathan Kehl reached on a bunt single. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch, and junior left fielder Evan Sellnow drove them in with a slicing two-run single down the right field line.
Sellnow acknowledged the dugout by placing two hands on his right hip and jutting it in their direction. Junior third baseman Brady Martin made the same move after hitting an RBI double to left in the sixth, although maybe with a little less hip action.
"We have this one double celebration,” Sellnow said. “It’s called Stamos. (Echols) threw me a 2-2 fastball. I was expecting to be sitting fastball, looking for off speed. Honestly, bats weren’t working earlier. In that fifth inning, Connor Lehman started out with that hit into right field and then we just found it. We had runners first and third, and I drove it into right.”
Watertown really put on a small ball clinic in the sixth, successfully bunting for hits three times in the inning.
Reliever Steven Gates beat out an infield hit to the shortstop. Senior center fielder Eli Adrian dropped the next pitch in front of the catcher for a bunt single. Lehman came up next and pushed his bunt up the first base line. With no Silver Eagles covering the bag at first, Lehman spent half his sprint clapping up the line.
Kehl drove in Gates with a ground ball single to left and junior catcher Taylor Walter hit a sacrifice fly to right to drive in Adrian and make it 4-0. Sellnow’s squeeze bunt drove in Lehman and went for his third hit of the game.
"We do bunts almost every day in practice,” Sellnow said. "He gave me the squeeze and I executed it perfectly.”
Martin got ahead 3-1 in the count and capped the rally with his two-run double to left.
"I thought our guys did a great job of executing there in the sixth, where we were able to get some bunts down," Cashin said. "It was a great job of us putting pressure on them and making them make plays, and they made some mistakes. Then we were able to capitalize on it. We had a couple big hits at big times. It’s great for the kids to get a chance to play big games.”
Schauer improved to 2-0 as a starter, allowing no runs on five hits with five strikeouts and one walk over 5 1/3 innings.
He got plenty of help from his defense. Kehl made three putouts in right, including an over the shoulder grab which robbed MG third baseman Sean Daugerity of a two-run double and ended the top of the fourth.
"Nathan Kehl in right field, just an absolute weapon,” Cashin said. "He saved us four runs tonight with his play in right field. He did a job offensively, too, but the one in the fourth inning, he took away two for sure runs with two outs. That was one of the better plays I have seen in right field, and then the other one the following inning. Defensively out there, he’s been great.”
His catcher agreed.
"His catches in right were something else,” Walter said. "Those were great catches. Big turning point in the game for us. That really helped our defense stay up. It made sure they didn’t score runs and kept us pushing through the game.”
The Silver Eagles stole three bases on Walter, but he also erased three MG base runners — his personal best in a game.
Carson Inda reached on an error to lead off the top of the fifth, but Walter threw a strike to first baseman John Clifford to get him. Matt Klonsinski hit a two-out single later in the inning, but Walter gunned him out with a strong throw to Lehman. In the sixth, Gavin Wendricks reached on a dropped third strike, but Walter hosed him with a throw to shortstop Jadon Schneider.
“That felt really good,” Walter said. "At the beginning of the game, I couldn’t find it, but it picked up at the end.”
One might be tempted to think Walter should always paint his fingernails before a game like he did Friday, but Cashin insisted Walter's been playing like this all season.
"Taylor has been really good all year long,” Cashin said. "He’s one of those guys, same thing, he’s a weapon. Teams don’t run on him, and if they do, they pay. That’s a huge asset for us to have. It’s going well right now.”
Gates earned the save with some clutch work in the sixth. Schauer dotted his second batter of the game and one out later issued a walk. Gates came on in relief and got a pop out and a strikeout to end the threat. He gave up a run on three hits in the seventh, but the Goslings had plenty of breathing room by that point.
"Ayden started out really good for us on the mound and threw five,” Sellnow said. "We got into a little bit of a struggle, but Steven came in and really closed the door for us.”
Walter was the first to congratulate Gates after the strikeout to end the top of the sixth and gave his pitchers high marks afterwards.
"They were spectacular, lights out,” Walter said. "For Schauer to come in and pitch five innings, not allowing many hits and not giving up a run. Then Steven to come in with a guy on third base and one out, great pitching by both of them.”
Watertown (5-1 overall and in conference) travels to play Oregon on Tuesday. The Goslings travel to play Oconomowoc on Wednesday, then close out the Oregon series at Washington Park on Thursday.
WATERTOWN 7, MONONA GROVE 1
Monona Grove 000 000 1 — 1 8 1
Watertown 000 025 X — 7 10 1
WP: Schauer
LP: Echols
S: Gates
Monona Grove (ab-r-h-rbi) — Matuszak 4-0-0-0, Klonsinski 4-0-3-1, Echols 2-0-1-0, Hewitt 1-0-1-0, Wendricks 4-0-1-0, Lee 2-0-0-0, Reithmeyer 3-0-1-0, Croak 3-0-0-0, Daugerity 3-1-1-0, Inda 2-0-0-0, Hoier 0-0-0-0, Grauvogel 0-0-0-0 Totals 28-1-8-1
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Walter 2-0-0-1, Sellnow 4-0-3-3, Schauer 3-1-0-0, Martin 4-0-1-2, Clifford 4-0-0-0, Durvernell 2-0-0-0, Gates 1-1-1-0, Adrian 2-1-1-0, Lehman 3-2-2-0, Kehl 3-2-2-1 Totals 28-7-10-7
2B — W (Martin, Sellnow)
Pitching — HO: Echols (MG) 4 in 4.1, Hewitt (MG) 6 in 1.2, Schauer (W) 5 in 5.1, Gates (W) 3 in 1.2. R: Echols (MG) 2, Hewitt (MG) 5, Schauer (W) 0, Gates (W) 1. SO: Echols (W) 4, Hewitt (MG) 1, Schauer (W) 5, Gates (W) 2. BB: Echols (MG) 2, Hewitt (MG) 1, Schauer (W) 1, Gates (W) 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.