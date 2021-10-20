LAKE MILLS -- The sixth-seeded Lakeside Lutheran volleyball team swept 11th-seeded Delavan-Darien 25-13, 25-15, 25-11 in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal at LLHS on Tuesday.
Lily Schuetz led the Warriors (27-12 overall) with 11 kills and Ella DeNoyer added 10 kills, five aces. Marissa Duddeck produced three blocks and Grace Plitzuweit contributed 2.5 blocks. Cheyenne Johnson also notched five aces, Olivia Bartels registered 30 assists and Lydia Bilitz finished with 11 digs.
"The girls played with heart and joy tonight for their final home match," Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. "It was great to see everyone contribute and for them to come together and play hard.
"Ella DeNoyer has such versatility to hit different sets at different tempos. She was serving hard and aggressively and even picked up some key digs in the back row tonight. Lily did a great job as well. She has been working on serve receive and defense as our 6 rotation outside hitter and I thought she really looked strong in the back row tonight. It was an all-around great team effort. We are blessed and thankful to be able to continue playing."
The Warriors play at third-seeded Lake Mills on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the regional semifinals.
LAKE MILLS 3, CLINTON 0
LAKE MILLS -- The third-seeded Lake Mills volleyball team defeated 14th-seeded Clinton 25-6, 25-12, 25-7 in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal at LMHS on Tuesday.
The L-Cats (27-7 overall) host sixth-seeded Lakeside Lutheran on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the regional semifinals.
