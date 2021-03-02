It was a pretty good day to be Brian Thimm.
Or anyone with the last name Kuehl or Peplinski. Or Kirk Kaul. Or anyone who has proudly worn red and black into the Falcons’ Nest over the past few decades.
Hustisford has always been a proud rural sports town, and the energy and support community members have put into making it that way helped lead the way to a night of celebration on Saturday, when the boys basketball program earned its first trip to the WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament with a 70-43 win over Monticello in the sectional championship game.
The Falcons take to the La Crosse Center floor to face Wauzeka-Steuben on Thursday morning at 9:05 a.m., with the winner slated to face either Green Bay NEW Lutheran or Chippewa Falls McDonell for the championship at 7:05 p.m.
The single day tournament, being held somewhere other than its traditional site at the Kohl Center in Madison, is just the latest by-product of the nation’s year-long battle with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Falcons lost their sectional semifinal to Sheboygan Area Lutheran one year ago, and within hours all sports were cancelled across the state, including the girls and boys state basketball tournaments.
Weeks later, spring sports were cancelled in their entirety. Large sections of the state resumed sports activities in the fall, with mask wearing requirements for athletes, coaches, officials and spectators becoming the new norm. As the rate of infections spread, teams and sometimes entire schools shut down temporarily in order to quarantine.
That was still the case when winter sports rolled around, and Husty’s boys and girls basketball programs began the season with an outbreak that delayed the start of the season into mid-December.
But the pandemic did yield one notable benefit for Hustisford. It altered the enrollment determinations for all five divisions for basketball tournaments. Randolph, which ended the seasons for many talented Hustisford teams led by coach Kaul in recent decades, got bumped up to Division 4. So did Sheboygan Area Lutheran, the team that knocked out the Falcons in each of the past two seasons. This season, SAL had to deal with Lourdes Academy, Husty’s longtime conference nemesis, in the sectional finals.
Hustisford remained in Division 5, and the falcon hoods were off.
The top-ranked Falcons faced four public school teams in the regionals and sectionals and blew out three of them. Few people could appreciate the opportunity in front of this team more than Otto Hopfinger, a longtime assistant with the program who took over the head coaching duties when Jake Falkenthal took a year off in part due to the pandemic.
Hopfinger built Husty’s girls soccer program from the ground up in the 1990s and quickly developed it into a perennial small school power. But there was almost always a loaded private school waiting for the Falcons in the sectional, preventing the little team that could from reaching the state tournament.
“I couldn’t imagine a better feeling,” Hopfinger said. “You know how long I have been coaching both sports, and you know how many times we made it to the sectional final in soccer and how many times we fell short. The feeling I had today (before the sectional final) was almost a calm, because I felt like this is the time. This is the team. This is the time.
“A couple times during the game, I thought I was dreaming with how well we were playing. It was exactly how you would want your team to play. They were going to do everything for each other and for the team. That’s how they are on and off the court, too. They are just amazing people. That’s where it starts. They buy into everything we’re trying to do and they give it everything they’ve got. It’s so fun.”
Four seniors — guards Dylan Kuehl and Dylan Kaemmerer, center Alex Eggleston and forward Brody Thimm — and junior guard Gavin Thimm and junior forward Blake Peplinski, lead the team that finally broke through. Talk about a dream.
“It’s unreal,” Gavin Thimm said. “It’s been a dream since we were little kids. We talked about it. We watched high schoolers when we were little kids and it’s just amazing. I can’t describe it in words. It’s unreal that we are going to state.”
“(I’ve been playing with these guys) as early as I can remember, from kindergarten in the driveway to the Rec Center every day, now middle school and high school and we’re going to state,” Kaemmerer said.
Most of these players had parents who were star athletes in Husty back in the day. The Thimm’s father, Brian, played on conference championship baseball teams. Their mother, Jackie, was the starting setter on the state runner-up volleyball team in 1997.
“I guess we got a little lucky with a hard working family,” Brody Thimm said.
One of longtime football and wrestling coach Dan Simon’s favorite former athletes to tell stories about was Reed Peplinski, Blake’s father. Blake’s oldest sister, Julia, set the school scoring record in basketball before earning a collegiate scholarship.
“They are very proud of us, and I very grateful that they raised me how I am,” Blake Peplinski said. “I wouldn’t be anything without them. My dad pushes me every day to get better. It’s just amazing having a dad like that. I can’t ask for more. I still can’t believe we’re going to state. I wouldn’t have it with any other team. It’s amazing. We’re just a big family. It’s so great we’re going to state.”
Kuehl was born into the family business when it comes to basketball. His father, Brock, and his uncle, Beau, played on a regional championship team in 1997. His older brother, Justin, was a four-year starter who set the school scoring record before heading off to Northern Michigan. Dylan Kuehl will join him in Northern Michigan next year.
“As soon as I could walk, before I could walk,” Dylan Kuehl said of the first time he handled a ball. “Basketball means everything to our family. It’s everything. This feels amazing, especially with my team, it feels amazing. I can’t wait.”
Several former Falcons have served as assistant coaches over the years. Two starters from the sectional finalist teams in 2015 and 2016, Rylee Nass and Peter Maas, are currently on staff and having the time of their lives working with these players.
“It’s all due to them,” Maas said. “It’s amazing to be a part of this team, mostly because these players are just awesome. I love being a part of this team. It is so much different as a coach, than being a player. I just feel like I can come off of their energy. They just have a love for the game and for each other. It’s beautiful. The town should be extremely proud. It’s been with us the entire time. We’re three time regional champions, got to the sectional last year. It’s surreal to be state bound.”
Nass agreed.
“Unreal feeling, absolutely unreal, Nass said. “Coach Otto said it best when we were in the huddle, ‘It feels like a dream, don’t pinch me.’ So happy for these young men. They have worked so hard all year. Came up short in a couple games earlier in the year. They battled, came over here and absolutely embarrassed these guys. They came in here feeling disrespected that we didn’t get the 1 seed. We proved our point and we’re not done yet.”
Nass grew up on a family farm just a stone’s throw from the high school. He got to play in a sectional final at Watertown High School, which is his father Bob’s alma mater. Bob Nass played for a state tournament team with the Goslings before playing at the Division 1 level in college.
The Division 1 school was a sea of red for that game when it seemed like the town’s entire population of 1,100 was in attendance. They probably would have invaded Monticello, too, but for pandemic restrictions on crowd capacity.
“Yes, they do (come out and support us),” Nass said. “It’s rough. Unfortunately, COVID is preventing all of them from being here, because otherwise, this gym would have been packed to the gills. We had standing room only (at WHS) and even then, there wasn’t room. We know everybody’s behind us and everybody’s cheering for us at home.”
Eggleston in particular has benefited from having Nass help him perfect his craft. He helped turn a 6-foot-5 project into a dominant force in the paint.
“I never really turned into a basketball guy until my sophomore year,” Eggleston said. “I started getting to know different people. They started showing me. I never watched the NBA at all. I started loving the game.
“Huge thank you to coach Nass. I don’t want to put myself down too much, but last year, I was not very good and he came in and showed me everything he learned. He’s probably one of the best centers our school has ever seen. He taught me everything he knows and I am incredibly thankful for him.
“I’ve been playing with the seniors my whole life. I’ve lived in Hustisford my whole life. Pretty much everyone on my team I have been with my whole life. We’re like brothers. It’s amazing.”
Nobody enjoyed Eggleston’s 20-point, nine blocks performance in the sectional more than Nass.
“Makes my job so much easier (working with long, tall guys),” Nass said. “I cannot say enough about Alex. He has come so far this year. What a show did he put on tonight. Dunked on two guys. He was a block party himself, had nine, just unreal. Can’t say enough about these kids.”
Hopfinger graduated from Hustisford in 1980. He played for coach Kaul and then became one of the future Hall of Fame’s closest assistants, so he’s been here for the long haul and knows there are a lot of people to thank.
“We have amazing support,” Hopfinger said. “It’s just been crazy how much support we get from our families and from our community. You can’t say enough about that. I just wish they all could have been here (at the sectional final), or if it could have been in Hustisford, but that’s OK. Sometimes, you’ve got to roll with the punches. We came in with a little chip on our shoulder.
“I think we proved we deserved to be here and we deserve to be at state. The thing about this team is they know they are not done yet. They wanted this more than anything, but they know this isn’t our final goal. I guarantee you, on Monday morning, they are going to be ready to go to work. They understand what they have here and they know they are not done. This is amazing honor for them, but they are not done yet.”
Hopefully, that is true for Brody Thimm, who injured his knee in the sectional final. He’s counting his blessings and appreciating the family and friends who make an experience like this so much better.
“We’re so lucky to have fans the way we do,” Thimm said. “Our fans travel so well wherever we go. I just hope we made them proud.”
