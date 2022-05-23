MAYVILLE — Rylie Collien scored four goals and Brielle Blome added one goal and two assist as Hustisford/Dodgeland’s girls soccer team shut out Mayville 8-0 in the Annual Kickin’ for a Cure match on Saturday.
Hustisford/Dodgeland (9-4-2, 6-2-1 in conference) put 25 shots on goal. Mayville (5-8-2, 3-5) finished with four shots on goal.
"We came out very strong and aggressive and created some great scoring opportunities in this game, as we did last game, but the difference today was the ball finally decided to go in the goal,” Hustisford/Dodgeland girls soccer coach Otto Hopfinger said. "Everyone got good
playing time and contributed to the this victory.
"Rylie had another huge game with four goals topping it off with a well-timed header that was pounded into the back of the net on an assist from our starting keeper Jadyn Huncosky, who got to play on the field and contributed with a great cross.
It was so awesome to see Madee Peplinski get our first goal of the game, she has battled so hard coming back from her ACL injury at the end of last season and has been improving at a high rate. Also, senior defender Aria O'Neil got her first goal which was very awesome to see and Brielle had another outstanding game with one goal and two assists.
"Our controlling midfielder Riley Becker added to her team leading assist total with two more in this game. And our energizer bunny defender Breanne Reinwald had a pretty goal with a long high shot to the right post from the left
side. Freshmen defender Claryssa Klentz added a great assist early in the game as well. But the meaning of this game was way more important than the final score. The teams battled hard on the field against each other for 80 minutes and did not give up. But we all came together to support a wonderful family who needed our help in their fight against Breast Cancer that is why it was such a special day. Jamie and Dale Bratz were able to join us which made the day extra special."
Hustisford/Dodgeland hosts Cedar Grove-Belgium on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on Senior Night.
HD UNITED 8, MAYVILLE 0
HD United 4 4 — 8
Mayville 0 0 — 0
HD — Peplinski (Blome) 4:50
HD — Reinwald (Blome) 10:43
HD — Collien 16:44
HD — Collien (Klentz) 30:21
HD — Collien (Becker) 50:15
HD — Collien (Huncosky) 54:13
HD — O’Neil 59:52
HD — Blome (Becker) 61:55
Shots — HD 25, M 4
Saves — HD (Huncosky 0, Zurawaski 2), M (Boelter 1)
