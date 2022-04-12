HUSTISFORD — Rylie Collien scored four goals and Ally Feilbach provided three assists as Hustisford/Dodgeland’s girls soccer team opened the season with a 6-0 victory over SWCHA on Saturday.
Collien scored three of her goals in the first half, starting with a strike at the 10-minute mark.
Brielle Blome received a throw in down the left side line line from sophomore midfielder Lydia Vandeberg and dribbled to the end line and sent high cross over the keepers hands and Rylie was able to beat the defense to the far post and hammer it in the right side netting.
Less than five minutes later Collien scored again off an assist from Riley Becker.
Becker sent a Corner kick from the right side to the middle about 16 yards out and on one bounce. Collien one touched a shot which snuck in the left corner past a diving keeper.
The third goal came just before halftime in the 39th minute on an assist by Rena Harvey.
Harvey controlled a SWCHA defensive clearance of the ball and dribbled up on the left side and sent a high shot from 25 yards out that the keeper just got a hand on but could not control as Collien was there to knock it in the goal.
Blome scored 24 seconds into the second half on Feilbach’s first assist.
From the second half kickoff, United had a five pass combination that ended with Feilbach crossing the ball from the left side to Blome who made a great run up the middle and knocked in the goal with a one touch shot from 8 yards out.
Becker scored next in the 60th minute off an assist from Feilbach.
Feilbach stole the ball from the defense on the right side and passed the ball to Becker in the right corner. Becker dribbled past a defender along the end line and hit a high shot over the keeper’s head that landed in the netting on the left post.
Collien capped the scoring on Feilbach’s third assist in the 64th minute.
Feilbach took the ball down the right side to the end line and chipped the ball over the defense where Collien was attacking the goal hard. She sent a firm header into the middle of the goal.
Jadyn Huncosky made four saves for HD United.
“It felt very good to finally get a game in,” HD United coach Otto Hopfinger said. “I was very happy with the effort, attitude and teamwork we played with to begin our season despite only being outside a couple times and adding six new freshmen to the mix, plus we were missing a couple starters, so everyone got time on the field and stepped up to contribute to the win. “Our touches were a little rusty in the first half and their keeper had three or four outstanding saves to keep it a three goal game at halftime.
“We came out in the second half and scored on a five pass combination to the begin the half and that set the tone for the rest of the game.
“Our forwards were very aggressive today with Rylie having a monster game with four goals and Brielle scoring a goal and an assist and putting pressure on the defense the entire game.”
Hustisford/Dodgeland hosts Omro on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 6. SWCHA 0
SWCHA 0 0 — 0
Husty/Dodge 3 3 — 6
HD — Collien (Blome) 10:00
HD — Collien (Becker) 14:39
HD — Collien (Harvey) 38:31
HD — Blome (Feilbach) 40:24
HD — Becker (Fellbach) 59:16
HD — Collien (Feilbach) 63:42
Shots — SWCHA 5, HD 25
Saves — S (Zurawski), HD (Huncosky 4)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.