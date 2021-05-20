Sophomore second baseman Abby Walsh hit a two-run home run and Watertown’s softball team sped past West Bend West 10-2 in a nonconference game at Brandt/Quirk Park on Thursday.
Watertown, which improved to 8-5 overall and has won four of its last five, led 7-2 after three innings.
Senior starter Sydney Linskens earned the decision, working three innings while allowing two unearned runs on two hits, striking out four. Freshman Abby Murray threw four scoreless in relief, allowing just a two-out single in the seventh while striking out one.
Freshman catcher Drew Hinrichs, junior shortstop Lauryn Olson, junior third baseman Maggie Strupp and senior outfielder Maggie Fischer all had two-hit games.
The Spartans (7-8) scored twice via error in the first. The Goslings grabbed the lead with three runs on four hits in the second. Sophomore first baseman Olivia Edyvean singled with one out and scored the team’s first run on an error by the leftfielder. Strupp drove in a run on a sacrifice fly and senior Sammi Suski’s run-scoring single made it 3-2.
Olson, who had a diving stop and touched the second base bag for the second out of the West Bend West half of the third, singled with one down in the bottom of the third, scoring later with a heads up play on a passed ball. Strupp then had a nice piece of hitting, shooting a two-out pitch into right field for a two-run single, making it 7-2.
After a seven-pitch at-bat by Hinrichs resulted in a one-out walk in the fourth, Walsh dug in and sent a roped shot over the left field wall. Hinrichs had a run-scoring single with two out in the fifth.
Watertown, which had a 12-3 advantage in hits, stole three bases and both sides committed four errors.
Olivia Culp took the loss, giving up four earned on seven hits in 2 2/3 innings.
The Goslings travel to face Stoughton today at 5 p.m. in conference play.
Watertown’s junior varsity rallied with four runs in the sixth to top West Bend West 7-4. Joselyn Boehlen and Kelsie Schuett both had a double. Taylor Wruck and Amara Denault had a combined effort in the circle with Wruck earning the decision.
WATERTOWN 10, WEST BEND WEST 2
West Bend West 200 000 0 — 2 3 4
Watertown 034 210 x — 10 12 4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — WBW: Culp (L; 2.2-7-7-4-1-4), Selin (3.1-5-3-2-1-2); Wat: Linskens (W; 3-2-2-0-4-1), Murray (4-1-0-0-1-0).
Leading hitters — Wat: Hinrichs 2x2 (2B), Olson 2x4 (2B), Strupp 2x3, Fischer 2x3, Walsh (HR), Pugh (2B).
