JOHNSON CREEK — Senior guard Kennedy Smit scored 11 of her 18 points in the second half to lead Cambria-Friesland’s girls basketball team to a 52-31 nonconference win over Johnson Creek on Monday.

Cambria-Friesland (3-5) scored the first 11 points of the game, but Johnson Creek (6-5) rallied to tie the game with an 11-0 run of its own.

The Hilltoppers held a sizeable height advantage, but the Bluejays got going with defensive pressure and transition scoring. Junior guard Brittany Rue got to the line early and her teammates followed suit.

The Bluejays took their first lead of the night on a 3-pointer by senior guard Lexi Swanson in the corner to put her team up 16-14 with just over six minutes left in the opening half.

After the Hilltoppers tied it at 16-16, Rue hit a 3 from the opposite corner and later made a free throw to extend Johnson Creek’s lead to 20-16. Freshman forward Dominique Patterson scored three times in transition following steals to help the Bluejays erase an 11-point deficit with a 24-5 run.

Ava Gove hit a 3-pointer from the top in the closing seconds of the half for the Hilltoppers, and Cambria-Friesland went on to dominate the second half. Junior guard Lindsay Drews scored all 10 of her points after the break for C-F.

Rue led the Bluejays with 14 points while Swanson and Patterson each added seven. Johnson Creek hosts Deerfield on Friday.

CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 52, JOHNSON CREEK 31

Cambria-Friesland 19 33 — 52

Johnson Creek 24 7 — 31

Cambria-Friesland (fg ft-fta tp) — Drews 3 2-3 10, Olson 3 0-0 7, Smit 7 4-8 18, Gove 3 2-2 11, Pulver 2 0-0 4, Dykstra 1 0-0 2 Totals 19 8-13 52

Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta tp) — Swanson 2 2-5 7, Sadowski 0 1-2 1, Patterson 3 1-2 7, Rue 3 7-17 14, Vallo 1 0-0 2 Totals 9 11-26 31

Three-point goals — CF (Drews 2, Olson, Gove 3), JC (Swanson, Rue)

Total fouls — CF 18, JC 16

Fouled out — CF (Pulver)

