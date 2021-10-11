Watertown junior middle Abby Walsh attacks during the fifth place match against Stoughton at the Badger East Conference volleyball tournament on Saturday in Fort Atkinson. Walsh had 18 kills and seven blocks for the Goslings, who won the fifth place match.
Watertown freshman Cassidy Peplinski serves during the Badger East Conference volleyball tournament on Saturday in Fort Atkinson. The Goslings finished 2-2 at the tournament and 11-3 on the season in conference play.
FORT ATKINSON — Watertown’s volleyball team placed fifth at the Badger East Conference tournament on Saturday.
The Goslings finished 1-2 in pool play, losing to Beaver Dam 22-25, 14-25, defeating Monona Grove 25-13, 30-28 and losing to Fort Atkinson 13-25, 19-25.
In the fifth place match, Watertown rallied from a first set loss to defeat Stoughton 19-25, 25-23, 15-12.
Maryann Gudenkauf had 33 kills and 14 blocks for Watertown (18-15). Abby Walsh added 18 kills and seven blocks. Payton Roets put up 77 assists and added 22 digs. Kylei Braatz added 15 kills. Amara Denault added 19 digs.
Waunakee won the tournament with a 5-0 record and the Badger-East title outright. The Warriors shared the regular season title with Watertown after each team finished 6-1. Watertown finished second overall.
The Goslings host Sauk Prairie in a Badger Challenge match to close out the regular season on Thursday.
