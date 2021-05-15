Cindy Weisbecker has faithfully taken tickets at the gate for Watertown soccer matches for years, but on busy weeknights, she often heads home after halftime.
But this was a Friday night match with an early start time, so Weisbecker felt free to stick around to watch the second half.
“I just like watching this team,” Weisbecker said.
Amen to that.
Watertown’s girls soccer team looked sharp in all phases over the final 60 minutes of regulation and improved to 2-0 at Landsverk Field with a 6-1 win over Badger South rival Milton.
Sophomore midfielder Natalia Cortes scored two goals and junior midfielder Madelynn Braatz added two assists as the Goslings improved to 2-1 overall and in conference.
Eight upperclassmen and 12 underclassmen worked in tandem, just like they did in a 3-2 win over Stoughton in the home opener on Tuesday.
"They are doing a really good job,” Watertown girls soccer coach Julie Muse said. "I was really pleased with our freshmen and sophomores, because basically our sophomores are like freshmen to me because of COVID (causing our season to be cancelled last year). The young ones have been doing really well. We do have a solid little group of juniors and seniors that can help them a long. The first 20 minutes wasn’t great, but once we started hitting our passes, then things became fun and they started being successful.”
Junior midfielder Savannah Szalanski opened the scoring, taking a pass from senior Karleigh Jacobs and tapping it in at 26 minutes, 11 seconds. Just over two minutes later, freshman forward Calli Tuchscherer took a pass from sophomore Gabrielle Schmidt and crossed it in for a 2-0 lead.
Cortes scored her first goal of the match in the 56th minute, finishing a cross from Braatz.
Milton stopped the bleeding momentarily when sophomore Jayda Swopes converted a free kick in the 60th minute. But the Goslings, who outshot the Red Hawks 21-11, just kept coming.
Braatz notched her second assist with a cross to freshman forward Lily Oiler for the finish in the 62nd minute. Oiler assists on Cortes’ second goal of the match in the 67th minute. Freshman midfielder Lucie Hickey capped the scoring in the 88th minute, lofting a shot near the top of the box to the far post.
“A couple of our freshman, Lily Oiler and Calli Tuchscherer, have good speed up top,” Muse said.
Senior forward Autumn Meyers, who scored twice in the win over Stoughton on Tuesday, was thrilled to be back on the pitch after missing out on her junior season due to the pandemic. She also missed out on a third and final season with some gifted upperclassmen, but she’s enjoying playing with the new crew.
"It’s really amazing,” Meyers said. "I just like being back not eh field with everyone, but this year, it’s like a brand new team. Everyone is new. I’m not playing with as many girls as I used to play with. All the older girls left and went to college and have been playing. We have good team chemistry and we’ve been getting along pretty well. We’ve been coming off a little rough at the start, but we’ve been getting better.
“We still need to work on our passes going to our feet instead of jacking the ball up the field. We got better as the half went on tonight. Hopefully, we'll get there and hopefully tomorrow, we won’t be jacking it up the field and out of bounds.”
Senior keeper Jadyn Zechzer finished with nine saves for the Goslings. Senior Aubrey Schmutlzer leads a defensive group of enforcers who are off to a good start in the back.
“I'm really happy,” Schmutzler said. "We didn’t know what was going to be coming in with the freshman. Honestly, we have two groups of freshmen, because the sophomores didn’t get to play last year
"Ellie Demet does a great job as central defender. We have Karleigh Jacobs and Lily Gifford returning for our sides, but we have a lot of good side people. Katie Kaczmarek does a great job on side. I’m really happy with how our defense is doing. They back me up a lot. Obviously, there are things we can improve on. We don’t keep our shape as well as we could, but we’re learning. It’s only our third game. We have a lot of potential on this team.”
Watertown travels to face Sauk Prairie today at 2 p.m.
WATERTOWN 6, MILTON 1
Milton 0 1 — 1
Watertown 2 4 — 6
W — Szalanski (Jacobs 26:11
W — Tuchscherer (Schmidt) 28:58
W — Cortes (Braatz) 55:59
M — Swopes 59:23
W — Oiler (Braatz) 61:25
W — Cortes (Oiler) 66:43
W — Hickey 87:22
Saves — M (Mirza 6, Attwood 4), W (Zechzer 9)
