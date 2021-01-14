Eagles fall to Whippets

WHITEWATER — Jake Martin scored 12 of his 23 points in the first half, when the host Whippets built a 17-point lead before pulling away even further after halftime to earn a 72-36 win over the Jefferson boys basketball team on Thursday.

Brock Grosinske added 14 points for Whitewater (2-5).

Braden McGraw scored 12 to pace the Eagles (2-13).

Jefferson hosts East Troy on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

WHITEWATER 72, JEFFERSON 36

Jefferson 13 23 — 36

Whitewater 30 42 — 72

JEFFERSON — Miller 1 4-6 6, McGraw 3 4-4 12, Jones 1 0-0 2, Neitzel 3 0-0 6, Lenz 1 0-0 2, Martin 2 0-0 4, Hoffman 1 0-0 2, Devine 0 2-4 2. Totals 12 10-14 36.

WHITEWATER — Martin 11 0-0 23, Hintz 1 0-0 2, Grosinske 6 0-0 14, Tillman 1 0-0 2, Zimdars 2 1-2 6, Aron 2 0-0 4, C. Brown 4 0-0 8, S. Brown 2 0-2 5, Wence 1 0-0 3, Nickels 1 0-0 2, Crowley 1 1-2 3. Totals 32 2-6 72.

3-point goals: J 2 (McGraw 2), W 6 (Grosinske 2, Martin, Zimdars, S. Brown, Wence). Total fouls: J 9, W 18.

