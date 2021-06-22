LAKE MILLS -- The slimmest of margins have a way of determining the biggest of games.
That was certainly the case for the Lake Mills softball team on Monday.
Peyton Gest had the go-ahead single with two outs in the sixth and second-seeded Poynette defeated the top-seeded L-Cats, 3-1, in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal at Rotary Park.
All the game's runs came with two outs as the Pumas (20-4) advanced a step closer to playing for their third consecutive D3 state title.
Lake Mills finishes the season 22-4, splitting it's two regular-season meetings with Poynette en route to the program's first conference title ever. The L-Cats, who were outright league champs, knocked off Cambridge last week to win back-to-back regional championships.
The group huddled in left field after the game for one final time together.
"The first thing I told them was how proud of them I was because that's the truth," Lake Mills softball coach Jim Clift said. "We set big goals in the early part of the year. A theme of ours was to dream big and work to make it come true. They did in a lot of senses.
"We established new things that hadn't happened in the program like the conference championship. Then we got the regional championship. We wanted a couple more. I told them how proud of them I am and how much I love this team was my big message."
Lake Mills junior first baseman McKenna Grossman had a stellar at-bat with one down in the third. After swinging and missing at a pair of pitches from Holly Lowenberg to fall behind 1-2, Grossman launched a ball deep to left field on a windy, seasonably cool afternoon. Poynette's left fielder fell over the fencing trying to make a play, but the umpires correctly ruled the pitch landed just into foul territory. Grossman then struck out swinging on the ninth pitch of the plate appearance as part of a 1-2-3 inning.
Gest singled to left with two outs in the Pumas fourth, advancing to second via error. Abby Klink came up next and lined a hard-hit ball to right field for a run-scoring double.
Senior right fielder Ellie Evenson led off the L-Cat fourth by beating out an infielder grounder to third for a base hit. With one down, senior third baseman Syd Schwartz bunted for a hit. Sophomore second baseman Avery Chilson popped out to Lowenberg on a bunt try for the second out.
Freshman leftfielder Ava Kleinfeldt followed with a 10-pitch at-bat, sending a lined single to left that plated Evenson to make it 1-1. Kleinfeldt hit five pitches foul from Lowenberg, including one that just missed fair territory and would have resulted in extra bases. Sophomore Belle Topel then struck out swinging on four pitches to end the frame.
"It's a game of breaks," Clift said. "Sometimes those go your way and sometimes they don't. We missed a home run that's foul by a couple of inches. We have an extra-base hit that's foul by a couple of inches.
"A Texas Leaguer that Taylor (Roughen) throws a great pitch and it's just off the nub for a base hit that scores a run. It's a game of breaks. Sometimes those breaks work in your favor. Sometimes they don't work in your favor, and that's what happened tonight."
The L-Cats had a golden opportunity to pull ahead in the fifth after freshman catcher Taylor Wollin's lead off double to center. Grossman popped out to Lowenberg on one pitch before junior centerfielder Tessa Kottwitz moved Wollin's courtesy runner to second with a sacrifice bunt.
What Poynette did next was not exactly textbook.
The team elected to walk Evenson and Roughen, Lake Mills' No. 2 and No. 3 hitters, to face Schwartz with the bases loaded and two outs. The decision proved brilliant as Schwartz sent a 2-2 chopper to third baseman Peyton Kingsland, who kept the ball in front of her but didn't field it completely cleanly. Kingsland then scooped the ball off the dirt and stepped on third for the force out to get barely get Evenson to end the inning without any damage.
Lowenberg drew a six-pitch walk to open the sixth and stole second with two down. Lake Mills elected to pitch to Gest, Poynette's No. 4 hitter, with a base free instead of facing Abby Klink, who has the team's highest batting average. Gest came through in the clutch with a single to right, scoring Lowenberg easily after a high throw resulted in no play at the plate.
"That was discussed right away in the dugout," Clift explained. "The problem is that the next batter actually had their highest batting average on their team. That's one where you could possibly second guess yourself.
"The top of Poynette's lineup is awfully good, the No. 1-No. 6 in particular are good hitters. We could have walked her to create the force, but you walk her to get to their best hitter. We let Taylor pitch to (Gest) and that's a decision we made based on the data we had."
Laken Wagner had a RBI single in the Poynette seventh.
Lake Mills had just a two-out walk in the sixth and went down in order in the seventh.
Lowenberg earned the decision, tossing 115 pitches in a five-hitter. She struck out 12 and walked three, allowing an earned run.
"She has a great fastball, nice cutter and moves the ball around a little bit," Clift said. "When you throw in an awkward delivery that makes your timing a little bit different off of her. Our players when they load and time their swings, Lowenberg makes it just enough different that she makes it difficult.
"Taylor is the best pitcher in the conference. Lowenberg is the next one and likely the next best pitcher next year."
Roughen struck out 11 and walked one over seven four-hit innings. She allowed one earned, throwing 118 pitches.
Lake Mills' four seniors entered the program at a time when it was on the upswing, setting a standard for those that follow in their footsteps.
"I'm exceptionally proud of this group of seniors because this is a group that was kind of there when we were still digging the program out of being that doormat," Clift said. "We had made progress before them. Their work ethic and attitude allowed us to keep trending upward. That's a big legacy they left. They really set the mark for work ethic.
"We got done with practice and then we had another practice because that's what they wanted to do. It was just amazing. Taylor kind of spearheaded that and just has an amazing work ethic. That's her massive success is just a reflection of a great combination of talent, attitude and hard work ethic."
Evenson, for her part, is thankful for the three seasons she had the opportunity to don an L-Cat jersey.
"My whole high school career has allowed me to meet friends I would have never talked to otherwise," she said. "I made a lot of freshman friends that I would have never talked to. Everybody is just such a supportive community to be in. I'm just really glad I could experience it."
Evenson noted how everyone look forward to practicing and getting better together, supporting each other fully at all times.
"Definitely the love everyone has for each other," Evenson said of what she'll remember from her Lake Mills career. "Usually there's drama between teammates like there is with most teams. There was none of that in my whole four years. It was all a really big support group.
"Coming to practice everyday was fun. It wasn't anything people were annoyed they had to go to. It was a good environment. Reflecting back I'm going to remember the connections I made more than each individual game. The success the team has had the last couple years is really special and something nice to be apart of."
The seniors helped exemplify positivity regardless of the situation, as did the coaches. The returnees may adversity in 2022 but will do so together.
"This is a really talented group. Us seniors aside, I know they are going to be successful," Evenson said. "Even if there's ups and downs and they struggle, they are always going to have each others backs. It's never going to be something they regret coming to. No matter how they do, it's always going to be something to make you feel part of a team. That's really important, especially growing up in today's society where sometimes it's really hard with mental health, but having 12 other people that have your back is really awesome.
"I want to really thank the coaches because they've always had my back. I've never really had that with coaches. It's just insane how I can make an error and they say 'shake it off, you got it next time.' They inspire me to do better and me my best self on and off the field. I just really want to thank them."
Poynette advances to face Dodgeville, which beat River Valley 7-3 on Monday, in the sectional final on Wednesday in Prairie du Chien.
POYNETTE 3, LAKE MILLS 1
Poynette 000 101 1 — 3 5 1
Lake Mills 000 100 0 — 1 5 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — P: Lowenberg (W; 7-5-1-1-12-3); LM: Roughen (L; 7-5-3-3-11-1).
Leading hitters — P: Gest 2x3 (2 2B), Klink (2B); LM: T. Wollin (2B).
