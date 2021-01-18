JOHNSON CREEK — The Bluejays finished what they started.
Johnson Creek’s boys basketball team scored the game’s first 10 points and led 14-2 at one point, only to watch winless Pecatonica storm all the way back to take a two-point lead at halftime.
The Bluejays regained control in the second half, holding the visiting Vikings to 15 points over the final 18 minutes to win 51-35 on Saturday at JCHS.
Junior forward Logan Sullivan’s double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds and all seven of his team’s blocks led Johnson Creek (3-9). Senior forward Dalton Bredlow scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half and freshman forward Dylan Bredlow added all six of his points down the stretch. Junior guard Austin Anton-Pernat scored five of his seven points in the second half, when junior point guard Levi Berres added a 3-pointer.
“Our defense was better and we got the lead back early in the second half,” Johnson Creek boys basketball coach Ryan Lind said. “The Bredlow brothers led the charge. Dalton was 7-of-9 from the field. Sullivan was solid on offense and Anton-Pernat played great D all game. He held their best player (junior guard Hunter Enlow) to nine points.”
Johnson Creek’s ball movement early in the game was sharp, when most of its five assists were dished out. The Bluejays led by 12 through the game’s first six minutes, but the bulk of their 14 turnovers over the next 10 minutes allowed Pecatonica (0-7) to rally.
Enloe’s 3-pointer from the left wing with 1 minute, 12 seconds left in the opening half gave the Vikings their first lead, 20-18, and they took that lead into the break.
Enloe hit one more triple in the second, but that was his only basket after halftime. Junior forward Kegun Brunker scored nine of his team-high 14 points for Pecatonica in the first half.
Sullivan recorded five of his blocks in the first half, when he scored nine of his points. Freshman forward Dylan Bredlow grabbed seven rebounds and two steals for the Bluejays. Junior guard Isaac Hartz added four points and two steals.
Johnson Creek travels to play St. Lawrence Seminary on Thursday.
JOHNSON CREEK 51,
PECATONICA 35
Pecatonica 20 15 — 35
Johnson Creek 18 33 — 51
Pecatonica (fg ft-fta pts) — Johnson 1 0-0 2, Tisch 1 0-0 2, Bruckner 6 2-7 14, Enlow 3 1-2 9, Doran 0 1-2 1, McKeon 0 2-6 2, Ruegsegger 2 1-3 5 Totals 13 7-20 35
Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta pts) — Sullivan 5 7-11 17, L. Berres 1 0-0 3, Anton-Pernat 3 0-0 7, I. Hartz 2 0-0 4, Bredlow 3 0-0 6, Dy. Bredlow 3 0-0 6, Da. Bredlow 7 0-0 14, Eells 0 0-2 0 Totals 21 7-13 51
Three-point goals — P (Enloe 2), JC (L. Berres 1, Anton-Pernat 1)
Total fouls — P 10, JC 18
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.