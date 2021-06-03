LODI -- Abby Pechman capped a three-hit game with the go-ahead single in the eighth inning as the Luther Prep softball team beat host Lodi 8-7 for the team's first league victory of the season.

The Phoenix (3-14, 1-9 Capitol) scored five times in their half of the sixth only to see the Blue Devils match them with five of their own to make it 7-7.

After Sophie Eckl walked with one down in the eighth, taking second on a passed ball with two outs, Pechman delivered on a 3-1 pitch, singling to center.

Emma Bortulin worked a 1-2-3 bottom of the inning to earn the complete-game decision. She allowed seven runs (five earned) on nine hits, striking out seven and walking four.

Sadie Bolton drove in three runs and Eckl was 2-for-3, scoring three times and driving in a pair. Eckl had a run-scoring single in the sixth followed by a two-RBI base knock by Bolton that made it 7-2. Lodi scored five times on five singles in the bottom half.

Both teams had nine hits and the Blue Devils (4-14, 1-9) committed four errors.

LUTHER PREP 8, LODI 7 (8)

Luther Prep  010  105  01  —  8  9  1

Lodi  000  025  00  —  7  9  4

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LP: E. Bortulin (W; 8-9-7-5-7-4); L: Krumpen (L; 8-9-8-2-5-6).

Leading hitters — LP: Pechman 3x4 (3B), Eckl 2x3 (2B); L: Christofferson 2x4.

