Luther Prep junior midfielder Johannes Bourman scored in the 20th minute as the Phoenix boys soccer team tied Wisconsin Dells 1-1 in a Capitol Conference game at LPS on Monday.
"This was another game in which we just couldn’t keep momentum because of our turnovers," Luther Prep boys soccer coach Marty Pagel said. "Neither team really had any solid chances which led to a lot of play in the middle of the field. We just couldn’t string passes together which really hurt our chances."
Bourman's goal came on an assist from senior defenseman Zair Palacios as the Chiefs' goalie bobbled the ball, leading to an open chance.
Luther Prep (4-3-1, 2-2-1 in conference) junior goalie Jackson Heiman made two nice stops on a breakaway minutes later. Heiman had five saves.
The Chiefs notched the equalizer in the 51st minute as a clearance was misplayed which led to an easy goal.
The Phoenix play at Lakeside Lutheran on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.
LUTHER PREP 1,
WISCONSIN DELLS 1
Wis. Dells 0 1 -- 1
Luther Prep 1 0 -- 1
LPS -- Bourman (Z. Palacios), 19:14
WD -- #4 , 50:44
Shots on goal -- WD 6, LP 8
