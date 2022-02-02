BELOIT - Maranatha’s boys basketball team defeated the Rock County Christian Eagles 68-58 Tuesday night for their eighth consecutive win. Grant Brock led MBA with 27 points, 19 rebounds, six assists, four steals, and five blocked shots. Tony Garcia added 17 points and 8 rebounds.

Maranatha trailed 30-29 at halftime but started the second half with a 16-6 run to seize a 45-36 advantage at the 11:11 mark. Moments later, consecutive three-pointers by Brock and Garcia would widen the Crusader lead to 55-42.

Rock County would cut the deficit to 60-56 following a 3-pointer from Cal Lathers with 1:35 to play. But MBA responded by breaking the Eagles' full-court press on their next two possessions, leading to key layups from Brock and from Tim Stroup for a 64-56 Crusader edge. Michael Price sealed the game by making all 4 of his free throws in the final 30 seconds.

Following the game, MBA Coach Bryan Brock said, "Rock County was ready for us tonight. We were fortunate to be down by only one point at halftime. I give credit to our players for adjusting to the physical nature of that game, for playing with a lot of 'grit,' and finishing strong."

The Crusaders (12-2 overall) will take part in the MBU Sabercat Invitational Tournament this weekend, opening Thursday at 1 pm versus First Baptist of Danville, IL.

MBA 68, ROCK COUNTY CHRISTIAN 58

Maranatha 29 39 — 68

RC Christian 30 28 — 58

Maranatha (fg ft-fta tp) — Donovan 2 0-0 4, Price 1 4-4 7, J. Garcia 3 0-0 7, Brock 12 2-3 27, T. Garcia 7 1-2 17, Stroup 3 0-0 6 Totals 28 7-9 68

Rock County (fg ft-fta tp) — Lathers 7 3-4 18, Cooke 3 0-0 9, J. Thompson 3 1-1 8, Hill 3 5-6 11, Turner 4 1-2 9, Hausser 1 0-0 3 Totals 21 10-13 58

Three-point goals — M (Price, J. Gracia, Brock, T. Garcia 2), RC (Lathers, Cooke 3, Thompson)

Total fouls — M 10, R 12

