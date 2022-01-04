High scores: Jeremy Wolfe 789, Roger Peirick 746, Mark Herold 716, Craig Frank 716, Albert Bolden 703, Ralph Peirick 684, Adam Trexler 681, Andy Fenske 657, Brad Blanke 657, Kadan Jablonski 653, Steve Lawson 650, Dan Jablonski 647, Nathaniel Dorn 633, Dean Grassman 633, Jim Bird 629, Bryant Preinfalk 623, Amanda Blanke 619, Roy Peirick 619, Jamie McGowan 613, Dave Steele 610, Jordan Hernandez 606, Denny Loppnow 600
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
ZBM;58.5
Mel’s Garage;51
Froemming Realty;50
Kathy’s Buffalo;47
Team Patti;46.5
United Country Realty;35
Division 2
Erin’s Bar;48
Komo Pattern;43
Watertown Bowl North;42.5
Driftwood Taxidermy;37.5
Rednex Pro Shop;15
TRAVELING LEAGUE
High scores — Men: Todd Saeger 697 (247, 235), Bruce Martin 690 (258), Justin Helser 671 (237), Mike Peters 667 (225, 227), Tom Christian 662 (226, 278), Scott Strege 656 (246), George Sabol 647 (220), Ron Counsell 646 (238), Kris Morris 638 (243), Matt Morris 606 (234), Lukas Saeger 604. Women: Amanda Blanke 663 (258, 214), Tina Thrane 643 (234, 203, 206), Jen Bowlin 633 (218, 228), Val Uttech 566 (204), Karin Reszynski 563, Amanda Hookstead 522, Jeri Schlatter 519
Standings
;Pts.
KRMK;41
Bigg’s Bar & Grill;37
Edward Jones;36
GW Electric;34
G & B Construction;32
Concord Inn;28
Martin Management;28
Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;28
Gasthaus;27
JLSD;25
Watertown Bowl;25
JAK’S;23
Rednex Pro Shop;18
TUESDAY SENIORS
High scores — Men: Chuck Saeger 648 (246, 202), Bruce Kemmerling 635 (235, 215), Ray Gresbach 589 (223), Mike Zwieg 588 (224), Carl Schultz 585 (232), Jerry Haut 570 (224), Wayne Kuerschner 563 (208), Pete Beor 554 (223), Jim Hrobsky 542, Mike Theim 539 (211), Ron Benninger 539, Dennis Baumann 534, Mike Grossman 530 (201), Erv Bankert 526, Harvey Ziemer 524. Women: Deb Archambeau 580 (213), Sandy Saeger 510 (202), Inez Schmidt 505, Josie Kubly 496, Christine Peters 467, Ruth Zwieg 465, Lucy Saeger 459, Annette Benninger 459
