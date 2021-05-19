EDGERTON -- Tyler Butina homered, drove in six runs and threw a complete-game two-hitter as Jefferson's baseball team remained perfect in Rock Valley play with an 8-2 road win against Edgerton on Wednesday.

The Eagles (12-1, 10-0 RVC) broke it open with four sixth-inning runs, highlighted by a two-out three-run jack by Butina to right that made it 8-0.

On the bump, Butina faced two over the minimum through six innings. In the seventh, Drew Hanson hit a no-out homer for Edgerton's only damage. Butina struck out five, walked two and threw 99 pitches over seven strong.

Butina, who was 3-for-4, opened the scoring with a two-RBI single with two down in the third. Butina helped his own cause once more with a two-out run-scoring double in the fifth before Carson Fairfield had a run-scoring single to make it 4-0.

Jefferson leadoff hitter Haygen Miller was 2-for-4, scoring three times, Luis Serrano scored twice and Isiah Hoffman doubled.

Hanson took the loss, allowing three earned on five hits over 4 2/3 innings.

The two sides face off again today at Fischer Field beginning at 4:45 p.m.

JEFFERSON 8, EDGERTON 2

Jefferson  002  024  0  —  8  9  1

Edgerton  000  000  2  —  2  2  1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — J: Butina (W; 7-2-2-2-5-2); E: Hanson (L; 4.2-5-4-3-4-3), Clark (1.1-4-4-1-0-1), Devoll (1-0-0-0-1-0).

Leading hitters — J: Butina 3x4 (HR, 2B), Miller 2x4, I. Hoffman (2B); E: Hanson (HR), Simmons (2B).

Recommended for you

Load comments