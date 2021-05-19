EDGERTON -- Tyler Butina homered, drove in six runs and threw a complete-game two-hitter as Jefferson's baseball team remained perfect in Rock Valley play with an 8-2 road win against Edgerton on Wednesday.
The Eagles (12-1, 10-0 RVC) broke it open with four sixth-inning runs, highlighted by a two-out three-run jack by Butina to right that made it 8-0.
On the bump, Butina faced two over the minimum through six innings. In the seventh, Drew Hanson hit a no-out homer for Edgerton's only damage. Butina struck out five, walked two and threw 99 pitches over seven strong.
Butina, who was 3-for-4, opened the scoring with a two-RBI single with two down in the third. Butina helped his own cause once more with a two-out run-scoring double in the fifth before Carson Fairfield had a run-scoring single to make it 4-0.
Jefferson leadoff hitter Haygen Miller was 2-for-4, scoring three times, Luis Serrano scored twice and Isiah Hoffman doubled.
Hanson took the loss, allowing three earned on five hits over 4 2/3 innings.
The two sides face off again today at Fischer Field beginning at 4:45 p.m.
JEFFERSON 8, EDGERTON 2
Jefferson 002 024 0 — 8 9 1
Edgerton 000 000 2 — 2 2 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — J: Butina (W; 7-2-2-2-5-2); E: Hanson (L; 4.2-5-4-3-4-3), Clark (1.1-4-4-1-0-1), Devoll (1-0-0-0-1-0).
Leading hitters — J: Butina 3x4 (HR, 2B), Miller 2x4, I. Hoffman (2B); E: Hanson (HR), Simmons (2B).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.