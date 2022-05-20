JACKSON — Ava Zarling scored twice as Kettle Moraine Lutheran scored four unanswered goals to top the visiting Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer team 4-1 on Thursday in a nonconference game.

Lakeside’s Ella Schuetz scored unassisted to open the scoring in the 16th minute.

Zarling equalized a minute later on a penalty kick. Maddie Leffel scored in the 35th minute and Zarling made it 3-1 with an unassisted score in the 45th.

Lakeside keeper Maria Vik stopped 12 shots. KML had a 16-3 edge in shots on goal.

