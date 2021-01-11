JEFFERSON — The Jefferson/Cambridge gymnastics team took third at a home triangular Monday night at Jefferson High School.
Wilmot won the tri with 141.35 points, while Burlington were the runner-ups with a score of 124.325. Jefferson placed third with 110.55.
Eden Harstford finished eighth in the all-around competition with a score of 28.75. Harstford led the Eagles on the floor with a 8.15 and the bars with a 5.5.
Jefferson’s Lauren Kopelke had the team’s best score on beam with a 7. Regan Kopelke finished seventh on vault with a 8.25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.