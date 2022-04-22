PRINCETON — Dodgeland’s girls track and field team won 13 events and ran away with the Belke Invitational title on Thursday.
Senior Miranda Firari won four events on the day to account for 40 of Dodgeland’s 202 team points. She won the 100 meter dash in 12.89 seconds and the 200 in 26.71, the pole vault at 11 feet, 6 inches and the long jump at 16 feet, 6 3/4.
Sophomore Ava Raasch was a double winner in the 800 (2:29.11) and 1,600 (5:35.90).
Junior Sayrah Benzing won the 400 (103.84) and was second in the pole vault (8-6) while freshman Mallory Kohn was third in the pole vault (8-0).
Junior Tara Schaalma swept the 100 hurdles (18.47) and triple jump (32-6) and took third in the long jump (14- 3/4).
Senior Morgan Kjornes won the high jump (4-8).
Senior Adrianne Bader was second in the discus (95-6) and third in the shot put (33-2). Freshman Melissa Huber was second in the 100 hurdles (19.0). Holtz added a third place finish in the 3,200 (14:34.68).
The Trojans also won three out of four relays.
The 400 relay team of senior Elizabeth Knueppel, sophomore Avery Hafenstein, freshman Isabella Albert and sophomore Emma Carpenter won in 56.66. The 1,600 relay team of Raasch, Kohn, Albert and Benzing won in 4:30.75. The 3,200 relay team of Benzing, sophomores Sandra Osorio and Hailey Bohnert and Kohn won in 11:28.11.
The 800 relay team of junior Alexis Schultz, Hafenstein, Albert and Carpenter placed third in 2:00.13.
Hustisford sophomore Kayla Milliken was second in the girls 100 (13.52) and 200 (28.06) to lead the Falcons.
Dodgeland’s boys placed third with 103 points.
Sophomore Michael Milfred won the 100 in 11.81 and placed second in the 200 (24.66) to lead the Trojans. Junior Logan Pickart won the 3,200 in 10:54.87.
The 1,600 relay team of freshmen Karson Marquardt and Colton Pickart, Milfred and junior Zakaree Reinwald took second in 3:52.15. The 3,200 relay team of freshman Nolan Wieneke, Logan Pickart, Colton Pickart and Marquardt also placed second in 9:25.07.
Senior John Appenfeldt placed second in the shot put (38-4).
Colton Pickart and senior Damon Wieloch each cleared 5-2 in the high jump and finished second and third, respectively.
Reinwald was third in the pole vault (10-0).
Hustisford’s boys took seventh with 44 points. Junior Gabe Holub won the 200 (24.38) and placed second in the 100 (12.05) and teamed with sophomore Koalyen Her and freshmen Joe Beavers and Gavin Peterman to place second in the 800 relay (1:45.28).
Team scores — girls: Dodgeland 202, Pardeeville 102, Princeton-Green Lake 75.5, Westfield/Montello 72, Markesan 70.5, Valley Christian 58, Tri-County 40.5, Rio 36.5, Hustisford 24
Team scores — boys: Pardeeville 138, Princeton-Green Lake 129, Dodgeland 103, Markesan 101, Valley Christian 71, Westfield/Montello 56, Hustisford 44, Rio 20, Tri-County 20
Bluejay girls second at Doug Lee invite
FALL RIVER — Johnson Creek’s girls track and field team placed second at the Doug Lee Memorial Invitational on Thursday.
Senior Adrielle Patterson won the 300 hurdles in 53.43 seconds and teamed with senior Denalyn Siewert and juniors Brooklyn Patterson and Brittany Rue to finish second in the 800 relay in 1:56.05.
Freshman Dominique Patterson won the long jump (16 feet, 5 3/4 inches). Junior Kylie Hehr won the discus (91-1) while sophomore Ava Sixel took second (90-06). Freshman Ashlee Hartmann and Adriell Patterson each cleared 5-6 in the pole vault and placed second and third, respectively.
Rue placed third in the 100 in 28.36. Freshman Rylee Hucke placed third in the 3,200 (14:20.69).
Senior Brandon Blanke placed fifth in the discus (99-10) to lead Johnson Creek’s boys.
Team scores — girls: Belleville 200, Johnson Creek 109.5, Madison Tri-Op 102, Fall River 86, Central Wisconsin Christian 81, Milton 54.5, Wayland 10
Team scores — boys: Belleville 243, Fall River 123, Central Wisconsin Christian 92, Madison Tri-Op 87, Wayland 83, Milton 32, Johnson Creek 7
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.